Victim of Montreal profiling happy with decision of police ethics committee – Montreal

A Montrealer says his fight with the police is far from over, although the Montreal Police Ethics Committee agrees that he was racially profiled two years ago.

In March 2017, after leaving a bank, Kenrick McRae said the police had stopped him to check his possession of the white Mercedes SUV he was driving. Then he says they said his license plate wasn't properly lit.

After proving that this was the case, they confiscated his camera and deleted the record. Then he was handcuffed and had to sit in the police car.

Fortunately, he wasn't alone in his car. His friend, who was watching from the passenger seat, reacted.

"At the same time, my friend jumped out of the car and started recording," McRae told Global News.

He complained to the Ethics Committee, which announced its results on December 18, 2019. Police officers Christian Benoit and Philippe Bernard-Thomassin violated the police code of ethics.

Among the 16 violations were McRae's illegal detention, illegal search and seizure of his camera, and the submission of a false report.

According to Fo Niemi, executive director of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, who helped McRae in the case, "the commission found the officials' testimony inconsistent and unreliable."

"They said that basically the evidence showed that they basically stopped him to create hardships for him and because of his race," he said.

Although he is glad he won this round against the police, McRae claims that he has been stopped or ticketed by the Montreal police at least five times since then.

The last time, he says, was last August when he was accused of driving drunk.

He claims that he wanted to get into his car with some items for recycling when the police stopped him right in front of his NDG house. The items included at least one beer bottle.

McRae said the police refused to do a sobriety test and gave him a ticket.

"As a driver of a motor vehicle that consumed alcoholic beverages," he exclaimed, a violation that fined him $ 486.

This is also before the Commission.

But McRae has had enough and is now saying that he is taking steps to protect himself. He has six video recorders in his car, including glasses with built-in cameras, dash cams and cell phones.

"If you don't want to wear body cameras, we should be black," he said.

Niemi was outraged.

"It is unacceptable that a black man in Montreal in 2019 will have to spend money on all of these devices to protect himself from police misconduct," he said.

"I even changed the color of my car because the car was white," laughed McRae. "We have to do that to survive."

He wants the police and city to take race profile reports seriously if anything is to change.

"You feel like a second-class citizen," said McRae, shaking his head.

"[You are] only here to help them pay the taxes and that's it."

Niemi expects the two police officers to be suspended in the fall of 2017.

The Montreal police did not respond to Global's comments.

