Victim | Duffy dies while Cathy Shipton speaks at the exit

It was a heartbreaking night for Casualty fans who did not expect to see beloved Lisa “Duffy” Duffin (Cathy Shipton) dying in devastating scenes.

But according to Cathy, Duffy-suffering Duffy always had to bow in this way.

“I wanted the character to die because I wanted complete closure,” Cathy told RadioTimes.com exclusively. “But I wanted her to be a nurse until the end.”

Earlier on Saturday night, Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) panicked when he woke up and discovered that Duffy went along with her nurse’s uniform.

He then made a hectic rush along her work route, assuming she would have tried to come to Holby after her memory was activated.

Unfortunately he found her lying in the cold snow outside and she was taken to the hospital with severe hypothermia.

It later turned out that Duffy had a brain haemorrhage and would probably not wake up from the coma she was in after an attack.

Unfortunately for Charlie, he had to make the devastating decision to donate her organs and the ED rally as a guard of honor for Duffy’s last hospital trip.

According to Cathy, the end could not have been better.

“It all feels good,” Cathy explained. “I know you can say this afterwards, but the character is honored in all sorts of ways.

“The things that Duffy has experienced, she has really lived for about nine lives. It feels absolutely good to have it closed the way it is.”

