Vicki Gunvalson leaves 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' after 14 seasons

Vicki Gunvalson announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after 14 seasons in the hit Bravo show.

“I’ll always be the OC of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the 57-year-old reality star wrote on Friday, January 24 via Instagram. “It was an incredible ride for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for ‘dragging along’ with me on the way.”

Gunvalson then shared that she had already listed other work. “I have worked on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspiring,” she revealed. “My Westwood One podcast will be launched soon and I will have much more to say about” Whoop it with Vicki “. I hope you will join me on my new journey, so keep an eye on us.”

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget,” the reality star concluded.

Gunvalson told Us Weekly that she and the network are “unevenly aligned”, which led to her departure from the show.

A source revealed that she was asked not to return to the show. “She made it very clear that she would not come back as a friend, so they would not try to offer her that again,” the source said.

Gunvalson joined the reality series as a full-time housewife in season 1, who made her debut in March 2006. In season 14, she was relegated to a “friend” role.

The TV personality was in the midst of a controversy after the reunification of season 14 in December 2019. Gunvalson called Braunwyn Windham-Burke kissing Tamra Judge, who received criticism from fans. “I saw some things on social media that people portray to me as being gay. I’m going straight ahead, I’m not gay,” the Bravo star said in an Instagram video at the time. “I have family members who are gay and lesbian and I clearly have Bravo fans, personal friends. I am not (homophobic). “

In November 2019, Gunvalson opened whether or not he would return to the series. “I didn’t feel respected and I don’t deserve that,” she told us Weekly. “I’m a cast member who created this franchise and I need it (to become) respected. If they don’t want me, I’m fine … but don’t respect me.”

