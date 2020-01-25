Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Vicki Gunvalson on RHOC. Photo credit: Casey Durkin / Bravo

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Vicki Gunvalson visited Instagram on Friday evening to announce some big and shocking news. Gunvalson said she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The mail was long and the fact that it came on Friday night seemed strange. However, it sounds like RHOC fans have to say goodbye to the “OG of the OC”.

In her message on Instagram, Vicki Gunvalson said that she will always be the “top of the OK,” but that it was time to say goodbye.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

She mentioned that she had spent 14 years on the show and thanked all her fans that she “spiced up” with her throughout the trip.

Then Gunvalson said what she was up to when she left The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One will be released soon and I will have a lot more to say on Whoop it up with Vicki. I hope you will accompany me on my new journey.

Gunvalson concluded by saying that she loves all of her fans and thanked Bravo and Evolution for the “incredible experience that my family and I will never forget.”

Vicki Gunvalson on RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson appeared in the first 14 seasons of the series in 246 episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Her exit shouldn’t come as a surprise as she was given the recurring role of “Housewife’s Friend” in Season 14. Braunwyn Windham-Burke replaced her as the orange owner.

Kelly Dodd threatened to leave the franchise when Gunvalson accused her of using cocaine. However, Dodd returned to the series and Gunvalson was demoted to a “friend”.

It seemed time for Vicki Gunvalson to leave the series.

Vicki Gunvalson was the last remaining original member of the RHOC cast. Kimberly Bryant only had four seasons, three of them as “guests”. Jo De La Rosa was there for two, two more as “guests”.

Jeana Keough was an actress for five seasons, a “friend” for one and a “guest” for four more.

Nobody has performed at Real Housewives of Orange County longer than Gunvalson, although Tamra Judge has a chance to catch them. She has been an actress in the series since season 3.

With Vicki Gunvalson leaving RHOC and NeNe Leakes also threatening to leave RHOA, the two franchise companies could experience major changes in 2020.