Vicki Gunvalson hits Brauwnyn Windham-Burke during the meeting of & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

The O.G. OC wants Braunwyn Windham-Burke out of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after a season of debauchery.

Vicki Gunvalson, who was reduced to a "friend" role for the current 14th season, sat down for the next third part of the meeting and demanded that Windham-Burke change his behavior on the show.

"I don't like kisses. I don't like nudity. I'm sorry. I don't. I think it's disrespectful," he said in a preview clip of Thursday's episode released exclusively on page six, referring to Windham's kiss- Burke with co-star Tamra Judge.

But Windham-Burke, 42, argued: "… Just because I choose to kiss women doesn't leave me without classes."

"Do it off camera," shouted Gunvalson, 57. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We do not do that. Leave it, Braunwyn. Refuse it!"

Gunvalson's ex-friend Kelly Dodd intervened: "Well, you should say the same to Tamra." The rest of the cast started arguing with each other and Judge shook her head with a "no."

"Reject it! Turn it off!" Gunvalson exclaimed to a stunned Windham-Burke, who replied: "You are not my boss! "

"You are new to this program," Gunvalson shouted. "We have children watching this!"

The judge joked: "Wait until [the] second season to kiss a girl!"

Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen was confused about why the kids would be watching the dramatic reality show, as the cast began defending Windham-Burke, who is married to Sean Burke and has seven children with him.

"This is what I am," said Windham-Burke. "I didn't come to the program to give you the best version of me. I came to the program to be me. And you can't decide."

Gunvalson, digging in Windham-Burke for taking off his clothes in the air, finally said: “Exit the show. Let's raise I lost two clients last month due to these pranks. … They said he doesn't fulfill his moral compass. "

Then, Cohen reminded Gunvalson: "Well, we've seen you show your t-s."

"I didn't do it to the camera!" Exclaimed Gunvalson when a flashback of the cast's trip to Ireland in season 11 showed her husband, Heather Dubrow, Terry Dubrow, via FaceTime.

Cohen continued: "Vicki, you demonstrated how to give a b-b in the program."

"It was [a] bachelorette party!" Gunvalson defended himself while a 2013 video played suggestively sucking a lollipop.

Other co-stars later mentioned additional Gunvalson setbacks, with Gina Kirschenheiter repeating: "You've lost so much that you've urinated the beds," and Emily Simpson added: "Vicki, you lay down at the bar in Key West and drank from the tap."

"He was fully dressed!" Gunvalson shouted. “And it was very funny! Don't you have fun? "

Despite the on-screen drama, Windham-Burke recently told us: "I left the meeting on good terms with all my co-stars."

