Vice President Mike Pence to Return to Wisconsin Tuesday

CLOSE

Vice President Mike Pence gives the thumbs up as he speaks at a rally hosted by US President Donald Trump on January 14 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. (Photo: Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Wisconsin State Capitol next week to promote vouchers for private schools and other alternatives to traditional public schools.

Pence will speak at a noon rally on January 28 in the Capitol Rotunda in recognition of National School Choice Week, an event organized by conservative groups and advocates for school choice expected to attract up to 800 people.

Wisconsin is home to the country’s first school voucher program, launched in Milwaukee in 1990.

The Trump administration has pushed education policy in favor of such alternatives to public schools, including the appointment of Betsy DeVos as the secretary of education for the United States.

Pence returns to Wisconsin just two weeks after his appearance at a rally hosted by President Donald Trump in Milwaukee. The vice president has visited the state often, which is crucial to Trump’s chances of being re-elected.

Pence made three stops in Wisconsin last year, appearing in Eau Claire in May, Pleasant Prairie in October and Marinette in November.

Assembly President Robin Vos, who appeared on stage with the president at the Milwaukee rally, said on Tuesday “it is not my place to comment” on Pence’s next visit.

CJ Szafir, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which is one of six groups hosting the rally, said that Pence’s visit showed that “unlike Governor Tony Evers, the Trump administration is ready to stand by everyone who will fight to ensure every child has access to a quality school. ”

Evers was open to private and charter schools early in his career and oversaw voucher programs as director of the Department of Public Education, but said the expansion of vouchers was drawing money from public schools. . In its first state budget, Evers proposed to suspend or reduce voucher programs because of the way the programs are funded.

The event was also hosted by Hispanics for School Choice, School Choice Wisconsin, Wisconsin Federation for Children, Americans for Prosperity and No Better Friend Corp., created by former US Senate GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson.

Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/21/vice-president-mike-pence-return-wisconsin-tuesday/4532144002/