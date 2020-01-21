Vic Mignogna thanks the fans and asks for further support for future appearances in the current livestream

Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood spokesman Vic Mignogna recently spoke to his fans and supporters in a live stream. He thanked them for their continued support and asked them to continue to appear for his performances.

In a recording of the livestream posted by Twitter user Victor Vargas, Mignogna initially thanked his fans who appeared at his meeting on January 11th at the Awesome Collectibles toy store in Bell, California. He said that “it was such a great weekend” and that the fans “had no idea how humble” their support was:

Many thanks to all fans who participated in the fantastic collectible on January 11th. You will never know how much your kindness vic @Squally_kins @deludeddragon @ BethGarrison93 @ Vargas8Lovino @StcFangirl @YellowFlashGuy @_Hero_Hei_ @ThatUmbrella @ ComeGeekSome1 means

– Victor Vargas animazing-con (@ VictorV53505110) January 14, 2020

Mignogna invites fan support

Mignogna then invited his fans to meet him on January 18 at Neutral Zone Studios, where Mignogna made his Star Trek Continues web series, and at the upcoming Savannah Animazing Con 2020 from January 31 to February 2:

Let’s spread positivity for the community and let the Vic message get known. Vic has 2 events that occur in the Neutral Zone on January 31 and February 2. January 18. Let’s spread the word “everyone”.

– Victor Vargas animazing-con (@ VictorV53505110) January 14, 2020

In conclusion, Mignogna notes that the continued support of the fans would be greatly appreciated, as this would directly lead to further invitations and appearances, especially after “over 700 people” participated in the small shop of Awesome Collectibles:

If you can possibly come across events that I am doing, please do so and I will tell you why. Not only because it would be wonderful to see you, but also because it is wonderful to show all of these congress organizers that there are tons of fans who want to come and meet, and I want to meet them. And if you see these great crowds like last weekend – the owner of this little shop I visited last weekend said that he never had more than 90 or 100 people when he did a big promotion and we over 700 People had come on Saturday. It brought me to tears, it was so humble and I was so thankful.