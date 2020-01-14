Vic Fuentes of Pierce the veil just teased new music. In a series of Instagram stories, the singer showed us how he uses his software to superimpose his voice.

Fuentes shows us the melody of the song and how it overlaps them with harmonies and falsetto. While what we hear is incredibly brief, Fuentes ends the videos by saying that he can’t wait until we hear the song.

Fuentes used Pierce The Veil’s social account instead of his to illustrate the registration process.

In the video series, Fuentes begins by talking about what he does.

So I’m working on a demo right now. I’m working on a vocal harmony part. And as some of you may know by listening to our music, I like to do tons of vocal harmonies, tons of moving, swirling and layered things with my voice. And I’m working on a piece like that right now. I thought I could show you how I do it.

Fuentes then plays his stacked voices for us and continues to build the overlay until he plays all the records together. He ends by discussing the demo.

“And that’s how I do it,” says Fuentes. “I hope you enjoyed it. I can’t wait to show you the song. “Watch the videos below.

Pierce The Veil has not released an album since Misadventures in 2016. After announcing his new position as CEO and co-president of the Living The Dream Foundation, Fuentes said he was still working on music.

Fuentes has already teased photos of himself working on the music for the new album, as well as the band’s promise of “something special” in late 2018.

The news was revealed after the leader quoted a tweet from a California radio station, 91X, which reads: “* patiently waits @piercetheveil to drop a single one. *”

The group account reacted quickly saying, “I love you guys! I promise we are working on something really special for you. “

😂 love you guys! I promise we are working on something really special for you 😘🤘 -V https://t.co/Oa654g2EkA

– Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) September 2, 2018

In September, Fuentes hopped on Pierce The Veil’s social media accounts to let fans know that he hasn’t stopped working on new songs.

In the post, he revealed that he had moved to Seattle for inspiration.

“I felt the urge to walk away and go somewhere that inspires me so I packed my truck with my recording equipment and drove from San Diego to Seattle. I’ve been living here for a few weeks writing songs and going to shows, ”the publication began.

Then he talked a little bit more about what he is working on and what will come from the group in the future.

“I am happy and excited for the next chapter and for playing music on stage again with my brothers. Album # 5 is getting closer and closer each day and we can’t wait, damn, “he continues.

You can see his full post below.

Earlier this year, Pierce The Veil celebrated “King For A Day” by becoming Platinum with Kellin quinn of Sleep with the mermaids.

The song currently has over 98 million streams on Spotify and the video has over 114 million views.

We would never have dreamed in a million years that this could happen, but “King For A Day” has become fucking platinum !! Thanks to the remarkably talented @Kellinquinn and everyone involved in the creation of this song. PTV FANS, IT’S YOU AND ONLY YOU! Happy New Year! ❤️🤘🎉 pic.twitter.com/Pzal8Mtbo1

– Pierce The Veil (@piercetheveil) January 1, 2020

Are you excited about Pierce The Veil’s new music? Let us know in the comments below!

