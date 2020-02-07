Vic Fuentes, Kellin Quinn about why they could ‘never one day’ never beat ‘

(Photo via Youtube)

When Pierce The Veil have released their collaboration with Kellin Quinn in 2012 it seemed like a match made in heaven. PTV frontman Vic Fuentes and Quinn joined their powerhouse voices together on “King For A Day,” and the rest is history.

However, the collaboration was long in the making. Dedicated fans insisted to work together on a song and while writing their third album, Clash with the sky, Fuentes reached for the Sleeping with sirens singer to involve him.

AltPress joined Fuentes and Quinn to work together for the first time, record the song and recently celebrate the platinum edition of “King For A Day”.

Read more: Baby Yoda Funko Pop! vinyl figure takes cuteness in hyperspace

KELLIN QUINN: I vividly remember where I was. And then I think about how it started. You and I had (in) a random Twitter conversation that led this whole thing.

It is official! Because you all asked so much for it, I and @Kininquinn recorded a song together and it will be on our new album!

– Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) 25 May 2012

I just want you all to know that @Kellinquinn and I did this song for all of our fans who asked for it and tweeted with us to do it. Thanks!

– Vic Fuentes (@piercethevic) 25 May 2012

I think I tweeted that fans are asking us to work on a song together. I know you wrote the album. Did you know as far as “King For A Day” went that you wanted me to appear specifically on that number? Or was it one of those things you love, “Oh, Kellin would be cool about this?”

VIC FUENTES: I got those tweets just like you. You know, all these fans, every day, relentlessly, like: “Kellin and Vic have to sing a song together.” It was like every day. And we were cleaned up by children who just wanted us to do a song together. So I started thinking about that while we were making the record. And I think ‘King For A Day’ has just presented itself as the best song we can work on together. It had the right energy, and I had the feeling that it would really make us both open our voices and tear (us) really vocally into the song. It just felt like the right one. I didn’t really know. It formed organically from those tweets and from us who then made contact.

I remember calling you and talking to you for the first time because we didn’t know each other. We would never have been on a tour together. I only knew you from some YouTube videos and heard some of your songs. So we knew who you were, but we didn’t know each other personally. And I remember (during) that conversation that I was pacing outside our studio in New Jersey. And I just remember asking you if you were down, and we were both super at it. Do you remember that conversation?

Read more: Post Malone debuts with a new face tattoo with soggy art

Yes, it was funny because I remember you talking to me and sending me the song. And then I lived in this small, really small apartment. And I really didn’t know anyone who could follow my place, except this boy Johnny, who had the poorest computer. Dude, I remember doing it in his room, and his brother went to college, and he just came back and he slept. I followed parts, and it took forever for my parts to finish, and his brother slapped the wall to tell us to shut up because I would scream parts. So I should repeat it, and I remember getting the final version and just waiting for you to respond. I think you were in a session and I thought, “Guy, he hates it. He hates the part.” And then you finally responded, and you kind of said, “I love it.” And I kind of said, ” OK, cool. “(laughs.) It was very funny.

I thought you recorded it with your producer or something.

No no. It was just a kid I knew, man. It took forever to get it done, and I finally got it for you. And you said, “Yes, great.” And I said, “Thank goodness.”

Oh my God. I had no idea you had recorded these vocals that way. (laughs.) That is amazing. Thanks to that guy, he killed it. I had intentionally left a lot of the song blank to sing and add your style and do whatever you wanted. And that was scary for me, because who knows what you were going to do. You could be crazy about it. I would have had no idea. But when I got it back, I was literally stunned. We were all blown away. It was perfect for the song.

Read more: The Used unveils album-packed “Heartwork” album details

Well, it’s crazy because you did the Isles & Glaciers thing before. And now Nick (Martin, guitarist) is in my band, and he was part of that. So he told me only by working with you how critical you are about music. It takes you a while to get things done because you do everything. Like, you write the guitar, and you have to think about it. And you have to think about singing. It’s probably hard for you to give something to someone else and be like, “Here you go.”

I think a song sometimes needs someone else. I think good collaborations are the best when the song is missing something. You needed that song. When a collaboration works, the number is really lifted to a new level that I think none of us could have achieved without each other. So I think that’s what makes good collaboration so special. And I think that “King” made something that was just a phenomenon for both of us.

That makes me laugh when kids are: “You have to do another song.” But it’s like I don’t know if we can ever beat “King For A Day”. That is like lightning in a bottle.

We have been so lucky. We release the right number at the right time. I didn’t know what it would be today. It is clear that none of us did that. But I knew it was the first single. I was like: “This is the one. We must release this first. “I didn’t care what anyone was going to tell me, especially because you and I were about to continue Warped Tour together.

Read more: Can you link these Pierce The Veil lyrics to the right album?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AoLYD2Q-ak (/ embed)

Do you think we did Warped Tour together that summer to push that song just as well? I remember having to finish on my stage because you played the lead, and we did the Monster Stage or something. There would be days when I would finish my set and have to book it on your side of the stage and come through the crowd to do our song together.

Oh god, yes. That was every day. We had to talk to the production of Warped Tour to ensure that our sets never overlap so that you can come and do your part every day. We just confused you when you sang two sets. But dude, that was really a part of the perfect storm, with that song in the beginning and was really strong with all our fans. We had many of the same fans. So these kids, as soon as we released it, it was (in a few days) that they were singing all the words. It really started with Warped Tour. I think that it was super important that we did it then, and it really worked.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmyfDvHJ2L0 (/ embed)

We then traveled a lot together. And I think both (of) our bands work very well together during a tour. I know the highlight of my performance was that I could go there every night to do that with you. Playing that show in Southeast Asia, playing that song in Southeast Asia. It was just crazy. I remember doing that tour together. I think there is something special about both of our bands touring the world and playing that song. And I am very grateful for that.

So how does this collaboration differ that you have done in the past?

Read more: We came as Romans say why they don’t play “To Plant a Seed”

Frankly, the biggest difference between this collaboration and other collaborations I have done in the past is the fact that it happened in an organic way, where I feel it is something that everyone wanted more than the band actually realized. And I think that it was so thought of by everyone that it had to happen. And the fact that it was and turned out to be such a big song makes it so special for me.

Absolutely. When we first started working on (the) song together, I think maybe I told you what the song was about and how it is about being pushed to the limit by people who mistreat or look down on you. It’s a pretty angry song about standing up for yourself. How did you feel lyrical when you wrote your role? Because your parts just screamed from the gate. People just light up when they hear you sing to that song.

I was nervous about the word “fuck” in it, to be honest. (laughs.) I was afraid it might be wrong to put the word “fuck” in it. I didn’t know if you had been so much into songs, you know?

You’ve really polluted that number with the fuck parties. For the record, Kellin added the word “shit” at the end. We didn’t ask him to do that. (laughs.) Guy, I think it was great that you did that. We all thought, “OK, that should be there.” That is perfect. We leave that behind. “

Read more: Which “Umbrella Academy” character are you based on your taste in music?

It was a blur, dude. I remember getting the number, going in, recording it, sending it back, and just waiting to see what you thought of it. And then you thought, “It’s all right.” But when you had chosen it all and entered all harmonies and added all parts, it sounded so great. I remember that I really cried a lot.

I remember our producer Dan Korneff was super stressed because you sent it with every effect and everything was already on it. It was not in songs or individual things or dry vocals. It was actually finished, and we just threw it in the lane. We were afraid it would stick out and people would notice that it was two separate recordings. But it was just beautiful. So shout out to Johnny. Dude, I can’t believe you put that in a bedroom. I had no idea.

I have a question for you. Did your manager and everyone just bring you those plaques at your New Year’s Eve party? Did you know it was platinum then, or was it just a complete surprise when it turned up?

Well, we found out a few weeks earlier, maybe even a few weeks before we got the records. We already knew that the platinum had disappeared. And I have a text or something from our label. And it was a total surprise. I had no idea it happened. People had told me over the years that it was on their way to go platinum someday. Everyone says, “Oh, it’s getting close. Someday it will probably be platinum.” I couldn’t believe it, so then we just wanted to wait and get the plaque so we could make a good post for the fans and let everyone see and celebrate.

Read more: Hayley Williams reveals intimate look at album cover “Petals For Armor” UPDATE

I mean, we’re talking about a song that has never had a radio play, as far as I know. This is something natural that only happened to people who listened and supported the song. You hear a lot of bands use gold, which is still a huge achievement. I showed our numbers with Sirens gold, but platinum is a lot, man. That is huge.

I don’t know how you are, but sometimes I have a hard time celebrating it. You don’t want to jinx or celebrate too much. You want to keep moving forward. The song has so much good meaning for me and so many great memories. It was really easy to feel something beautiful about it. And there are so many things about this song that just make me smile. From recording when we lived with the band in New Jersey. And my best friend since I was a kid, Curtis Peoples, he was one of the early writers of the song. So me and my best friend now share a platinum record. It started our relationship with our bands and a friendship that has been around for almost 10 years. I met my girlfriend on the video set.

7 years ago I met the love of my life 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S0wTRbcVq6

– Danielle Victoria (@xoMissDanielle) 25 June 2019

There are so many great things that this song represents for me. So hanging that plaque means a lot.