Vibrant color

“Cult of personality” popped up in my head because during this long weekend when we were Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrate that the civil rights movement has revised a little. And this title starts with a sample of a Malcolm X speech, so here we are.

But the message of the song itself is more topical than ever. An excerpt from the background story of Louder:

“This cool riff had a zeppelin-like atmosphere, but also a Mahavishnu orchestral thing,” recalls [Living Color guitarist, guitarist Vernon] Reid. “It was based on a series of notes Corey had sung – my attempt to repeat that [on the guitar]. I already had the lyrics, but with the music it quickly took on a life of its own. “The use of sampled speeches by John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X and Franklin D. Roosevelt improved the political agenda of a song that seemed to denounce idolatry and reminded us of how politicians always let the common man down. “Cult Of Personality was about celebrity, but on a political level,” explains Reid. “We were asked why we follow these individuals who are larger than life and yet human. Malcolm X and Martin Luther King looked, apart from their social importance, like matinee idols. This was a major reason why their messages linked. Barack Obama already has that certain something. ‘

The same article also contains the quote: “Tom Morello [from Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave] once told me that he was thinking about starting a band when Cult Of Personality came out – it was what prompted him to do it,” says Reid proud . “We were part of a real cultural change.”

That rocks. Does anyone else have any Living Color songs they like?