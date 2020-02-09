VIA service to Toronto still stopped from Sunday

The information board at Ottawa train station was turned off Sunday morning because several trains in the corridor between Ottawa and Toronto were canceled due to protests on the line at Belleville.

VIA Rail trains were still not running between Toronto and Ottawa on Sunday. VIA service west of Toronto, and from Ottawa to Montreal and Quebec City, was a regular one.

The VIA website said: “Due to the demonstrators currently blocking tracks near Belleville, Ontario, the train service between Montreal and Toronto and between Ottawa and Toronto is affected in both directions. None of the trains on these two routes will work until the problem has been solved We ask passengers to check our online tools for departure and arrival updates.

“Services remain active between Ottawa and Montreal, between Montreal and Quebec City and west of Toronto in southwestern Ontario.”

The protests support the Wetet’s laws and First Nation, which on Friday received raids from the RCMP at camps set up to stop a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia. Ontario provincial police said Saturday that protesters had blocked VIA Rail and Canadian National Rail traffic from Thursday to Montreal and Ottawa since Thursday evening.

They said officers followed the protest that took place near Belleville, Ont.

