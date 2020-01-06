VHS fandom launches the publishing arm of Drafthouse - Entertainment & Life - Austin 360

Loading...

Joe Gross @joegross

Monday

January 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Knowing the love of the Alamo Drafthouse for all cult, obscure and strange films, is the opposite of surprising that the Drafthouse has launched a new publishing arm with “Stuck On VHS: A Visual History or Video Store Stickers”, a book from Drathouse employee and VHS expert Josh Schafer and photographer Jacky Lawrence.

The new book is launched in combination with the VCR Party Tour of the Found Footage Festival, which ends in January 8 in Austin. The book can be purchased from January 20 at theater locations Alamo Drafthouse and MondoTees.com.

In addition to photos of the stickers, itself a small history of the VHS rental culture, the book contains essays by Schafer, photography and book design by Lawrence, and three peelable pages with VHS stickers.

Since 2017, the company has opened Video Vortex rental stores at the Raleigh, Brooklyn, San Francisco and Los Angeles locations. The American Genre Film Archive, the archiving and restoration arm of the Alamo, has also launched an initiative to correctly transfer and permanently save rare VHS-only films and projects.