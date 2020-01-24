A veteran group is apologizing for President Donald Trump’s remark that it insists on “minimizing” the injuries sustained by US troops stationed at an Iraqi air base when Iranian missiles struck earlier this month.

The Pentagon announced that several dozen American troops had suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the January 8 strike. Trump described the injuries as “headaches” and “not very serious”.

“Given today’s announcement by the Department of Defense that 34 U.S. soldiers have suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the Iranian retaliation and President Trump’s statements to minimize the injuries to these troops, veterans of the foreign wars cannot do so remain inactive. ” Group National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz said in a statement.

“TBI is a serious injury that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headache, dizziness, and fatigue – all injuries that have both short-term and long-term effects. The VFW expects the President to apologize to our soldiers and women for his misguided statements. ”

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq. 17 of the 18 evacuees were sent to Germany and nine remain there; The other eight were transported to the United States for further observation or treatment.

The American who was sent to Kuwait has been back in service since then. All 16 people diagnosed with TBI and who have stayed in Iraq have since returned to service, Hoffman said.

Traumatic brain injuries can range from mild concussion to more severe injuries such as headache, dizziness, sensitivity to light, restlessness and nausea.

