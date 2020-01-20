Veterinarians warn against leaving pets outside in cold weather

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When the temperatures in the area start to drop, people start to gather when they go outside or choose to stay in the warmth of their homes.

What if someone didn’t have their own home or clothes to protect them? It is often good what many animals and pets face each winter.

For a mix of laboratory and pit bull, like Dakota at the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital, it can be dangerous to be outside at low temperatures for long periods of time.

Veterinarian Joe Romano explained that it is important that many dog ​​breeds are brought in at extreme temperatures.

“You don’t have the fur traits that you could be sure of when you start digging into the single digits, the teens, and they should probably be brought in,” Romano said.

Spike, another Relief Society patient, also stays in the house, so he doesn’t have to worry about water. At temperatures below 32 degrees, however, Romano warns against freezing a dog’s water bowl.

“This water bowl could be frozen over, and if we take a cold snapshot for a long time, they may not have access to a source of liquid water because the bowl is frozen, so dehydration can occur,” Romano said.

When in doubt, think about what is required to stay warm and provide the same necessities to the pets.

“You want to be dry, you want to get off the floor, you want to be protected from the wind, so these are the factors you need for your pet,” Romano said.