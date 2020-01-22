Veterans have filed more than 1,000 lawsuits accusing 3M of manufacturing defective earplugs

Another 300 lawsuits against 3M flooded federal courts this month, as more military veterans accuse the giant manufacturer of knowingly manufacturing defective earplugs that caused vets to be heard during a fight in Iraq or Afghanistan, or while training at U.S. military bases have lost.

On another front, 3M is also battling processes related to a class of chemicals known as PFAS. The state of Michigan filed a lawsuit against the Maplewood-based company last week.

To date, nearly 2,000 US veterans from Minnesota to California and Texas have filed more than 1,000 lawsuits.

Almost every day, new earplug lawsuits against Maplewood-based company 3M land. Army, National Guard and Navy veterans from Minnesota to California and Texas are seeking legal proceedings and compensation.

3M denied the allegations and said it would defend itself in court. Court documents state that 3M and Aearo Technologies, which was acquired in 2008, designed their “Dual-Ended Combat Arms earplugs” with the help of the US military and according to its specifications. Therefore 3M cannot be held responsible.

“3M has great respect for the brave men and women who protect us around the world and their safety is our priority,” said 3M in a statement on Friday.

The company confirmed that it had worked with the US military to develop the Dual Ended Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 product. The design reflected the direction and feedback of people acting on behalf of the military.

“We deny that this product was flawed and injured, and we will vigorously defend ourselves against such allegations,” said 3M’s statement.

However, many of the lawsuits refer to internal Aearo documents, as the company allegedly knew the earbuds could slip off and may not be long enough to fully protect military personnel from loud noises.

The earplugs are designed to give soldiers options based on whether they insert the green end of the earplug or the yellow end. One option should exclude all sounds. However, inserting the other end should allow soldiers to hear critical voice commands while suppressing harmful sounds such as explosions. Veterans say that didn’t happen.

The initial lawsuit against 3M came six months after the company agreed to pay $ 9.1 million to military branches in December 2018 to clarify government allegations that it had supplied defective earplugs. The company admitted no blame for the settlement.

Last year, more than 150 lawsuits were filed with the US District Court in Minneapolis. Many of the cases, including those from Minneapolis, are consolidated before the Northern District Court in Florida as “Multidistrict Litigation” or MDL. As part of the MDL process, the judge hears a “Bellwether” case, which can then determine how most others would proceed.

According to the federal court filing Tuesday, more than 1,000 cases were referred to the Florida MDL court on January 21.

The earplug lawsuits are just one of two major legal disputes that 3M is having.

Hundreds of cities, states, and individuals are suing 3M for alleged contamination of rivers, drinking water, groundwater, and soil with a chemical class called PFAS. 3M is involved in more than 187 PFAS lawsuits.

PFAS chemicals, of which 3M has been manufacturing certain types since the 1950s, have recently been found at 1,361 locations and rivers across the country, according to the environmental working group.

Insurance companies, Wall Street analysts, and environmental risk analysts estimate that the long-lived PFAS chemicals could cost $ 7 to $ 32 billion in product liability, litigation, and pollution cleaning costs. New legal disputes and official proposals continue to increase.

The state of Michigan sued 3M last week after lawsuits were filed in 2019 by the states of Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New Jersey, as well as a two-water agency in Alabama. Earlier this month, the US House of Representatives proposed new PFAS regulations.

3M settled with the state of Minnesota almost two years ago and agreed to pay $ 850 million for water filtration and pollution control. In April, 3M agreed to pay $ 35 million to settle a PFAS contamination process by the Alabama water authorities.

3M said it will defend itself against the new flood of PFAS lawsuits, but added that it will continue to work with communities near its factories and landfills that have been affected by PFAS leaks.

3M discontinued the production of two main types of PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, in 2002, but continues to produce “shorter chain” versions of the compounds.

