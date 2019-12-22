Veteran sentenced to prison for threatening legislature who refused to discuss his VA benefits

Loading...

A veteran who threatened Rep. Frank LoBiondo and his staff after being denied a meeting with the Congressman to discuss medical care was sentenced to over seven years in prison on Thursday, the U.S. attorney said Craig Carpenito on Friday with.

Millville's 40-year-old Joseph Brodie was convicted last year of two reasons for sending an email threat for the murder of LoBiondo, his chief of staff, his veteran liaison officer, and all other Mays Landing office staff.

Brodie contacted the office in spring 2017 for help with the medical care and treatment he received from the Veterans Department, and arranged meetings with the help of the Congressman’s Veterans Department and a caseworker, the prosecutor said.

However, when the chief of staff at LoBiondo refused to meet the congressman over the phone, Brodie became violent and called him a "dead man," officials said.

An hour and a half later, he sent an email threatening LoBiondo employees and Congressmen and requested a face-to-face meeting. In addition, Brodie noted in the email how easy it would be to find the Congressman's Mays Landing office and, according to a Carpenito statement, added a map of the area.

In the email, Brodie, a veteran of the Army and Marine Corps, wrote, "(i) t even shows the surrounding area, parking lots, forested areas, etc. (like the kind a highly skilled combat infantry would use). … "

Brodie also texted his fiancee the same day, saying that he was "prepared" for any police officer who visited his house and swore not to surrender, Carpenito said.

"I want to die in a shootout. I won't give up … it's not up to me. I'll give them the chance to go if not … it'll be First Blood Part II. Type sh– (in case you have never seen this Rambo film before.) ", he wrote according to the statement. He went on to say that he would kill the chief of staff and told his fiance that there would be a "bloodbath".

A week later, Brodie admitted to the FBI that he had made threats by phone and email, the prosecutor said.

Investigators also found that Brodie had multiple firearms and had "large amounts" of ammunition at home.

