Experienced CFL quarterback Matt Nichols knows exactly how to make progress in his rehab after shoulder surgery.

The veteran pivot left Winnipeg’s win at week 10 against B.C. prefers his right arm and shoulder. Nichols was injured when Shawn Lemon fired him in the fourth quarter of the 32:16 bomber victory.

He did an MRI and was put on the list of six-game injuries. Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea originally said he expected Nichols to be ready to return after four to six weeks. However, after further investigation, Nichols determined that a procedure had to be performed.

“Matt Nichols suffered a serious shoulder injury at week 10, after which he diligently rehabilitated to avoid end-of-season surgery and return to the field,” said O’Shea in a statement on September 26, 2019.

“After conservative rehabilitation for a period of six weeks, the medical team determined that surgery would be required and it would not be possible to return to the field this season. Nichols had a successful surgery this afternoon. “

The 32-year-old had an impressive 15: 5 ratio between touchdown and interception, but did not exceed the 300-yard mark in 2019. Nichols was playing soccer constantly and completed more than 71 percent of his passes when he was on the field. Chris Streveler was the starter until the last game of the regular season, when Zach took over Collaros and led the bombers to their first Gray Cup championship in 29 years.

All three Winnipeg quarterbacks – Collaros, Nichols and Streveler – are expected to hit the market on February 11th. Streveler will consider NFL options and likely to sign a contract south of the QB border have been narrowed to two. Winnipeg has decided to limit Collaros to a new contract, according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk.

Nichols had a career-best season in 2016, which went for 3,666 yards with 18 touchdowns against nine interceptions. A year later, Nichols reset those sums and threw 4,472 yards and 28 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. In 2018, Nichols’ numbers declined by 3,146 yards and 18 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions. He flourished under the former Bombers offensive coordinator, Paul LaPolice, who was appointed head coach of the Ottawa Redblacks in December.

Nichols has completed 18,363 yards in 10 CFL seasons, 108 touchdowns against 60 interceptions, while completing 66 percent of his attempts. He added 617 yards on 140 runs and performed 13 touchdowns on the floor.

As Nichols said, the 32-year-old quarterback plans to be 100 percent healthy before the training camps open in May for the 2020 season.