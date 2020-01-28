Veteran Canucks lead the gutsy, playoff-like victory over Blues

VANCOUVER – Jay Beagle reporter after Monday’s game: “Where did you block it?”

Keeper Jacob Markstrom, eavesdropping: “Which?”

Reporter: “The one against Colton Parayko.”

Markstrom: “Which?”

He had a point.

During a third-period shift that represented the level of battle the Vancouver Canucks needed to beat Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Rogers Arena, Beagle slipped for Parayko’s shot and took the puck off his shoulder.

Clearly stabbed, Beagle got up to stay in the fight while the heavy Blues buzzed the Canucks’ zone. Thirteen seconds after the first block, Beagle stooped to stop a full blast from Parayko, whose shots really hurt people. Beagle took it off the toe.

Now on one leg and with a dead arm, Beagle got up again, went to the front of his net and hit Alex Steen on the ice.

“Frankly, that’s how you win,” Beagle said in the dressing room. “You can’t give them anything. That was playoff-style hockey.”

Many of the Canucks, including all their young stars, have not really played a play-off game of the National Hockey League.

But Beagle won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

Defenseman Tyler Myers, who went to the final of the conference two years ago with the Winnipeg Jets, had one of his most combative games for the Canucks.

Winger J.T. Miller, who played 10 rounds of play-offs with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the last five seasons, stood in the middle of everything for the Canucks, as he has been since the entire season.

Miller scored twice against St. Louis goalkeeper Jake Allen before captain Bo Horvat of Vancouver scored in an empty net when the Canucks won their ninth consecutive game at home and contributed to their surprising lead in the Pacific Division.

So this is how you do it.

“If you start in such a game – you talk about what it looked like a play-off game, felt like one – for us guys that have been there and have seen some of those play-off games, we want to show some kind of what it is like and involve the young boys, “Myers said. “I think all young boys have done a good job by buying in what we are trying to do.”

House of the Canucks

“I think we have made great strides this season. But it is important that we keep in the room that we do not become complacent. We have a little more than 30 games left and … it gets tight all the way. We go all the way up and down in the rankings, I know for sure. We must ensure that we remain focused. “

Miller said, “That’s as playoff as it gets. To be able to play as we did, we all feel very good about ourselves now.

“It’s about finding ways to win at this time of the year. It says a lot about your team that you do what is needed. Boys glide over the ice and block one-timers. I think it’s part of the identity of our team. I think we should do that. “

The Canucks have won 12 of their last 15 games. But what really impresses is how they have simplified and intensified their style halfway through this process after a few fierce losses in Florida three weeks ago.

They win tight games, win hard games. They hold leads and find ways to win without pumping five or six pucks into the opposition network.

They still leaned too heavily on Monday to goalkeeper Thatcher Demko, whose 36 saves left a backdoor game-saver against Jaden Schwartz with about six and a half minutes left.

But the Canucks protected the front of their net, blocked 23 shots and competed evenly against a formidable Blues team that has been the best in the NHL for more than a year and showed the urgency of a champion wary of a third on Monday street losing game.

Zach Sanford made it 1-0 at 3:06 after a horrific turnover from Vancouver rookie Quinn Hughes, but the Canucks didn’t allow another goal in the nearly 57 minutes that followed.

Amazingly enough, the Canucks are now only eight points behind the Western Conference-leading Blues.

“We have grown so much and we have grown in our details,” Beagle said. “I think the biggest thing is that we’ve learned how to win. And when we get rid of it, you can see, even on the couch, we try to get it back and play the right way.”

But can they still play 32 games to reach the play-offs?

“Oh, yes,” Beagle said. “You have to. That’s the standard.”