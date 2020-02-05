Veteran Canadiens serve important lessons for newcomers in a comeback victory over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – The Montreal Canadiens came to New Jersey with a built-in excuse in their back pocket.

They came without goalkeeper Carey Price to start, who was too sick to travel. They came with several boys who recovered from the stomach flu and suffered six or seven more. Jordan Weal and Victor Mete were two more on top, and they stayed at the team’s hotel because they turned out to be too bad to play. And after canceling the training on Monday, the Canadiens packed their aircraft, landed in Newark and immediately decided to cancel Tuesday’s morning skate.

As Canadiens coach Claude Julien placed it after they cleared a 3-0 lead and fought back for a 5-4 shootout win, just a few moments away from wasting their 4-3 lead with 20 seconds left in regulation: wasn’t the whole team that was empty, but the whole team was playing like it was at the beginning. “

Roest was a factor against the New Jersey Devils. Illness was undoubtedly also one.

Habs had six or seven boys sick tonight and a few recovering ones. Victor Mete said that it is from the puking variety of illness. Claude Julien said a number of boys left the bank and came back all night.

But what the Canadians showed to fight all of that will be great in the big set of things, in what appears to be a season that will end in a third consecutive miss of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and in the face of many of their fans hoping to lose all of their remaining games to increase their draw chances for the lottery. Because this team, which still believes in its hope (however weak they may seem), was carried by its veterans to a very unlikely victory, while two of its youngest players learned something about what is needed in such a situation – and in this competition .

It was 20-year-old rookie Nick Suzuki who afterwards said that seeing 31-year-old Dale Weise starts a fight with Devils John Hayden – just seconds after Kyle Palmieri scored his first of two goals to give New Jersey a 2- 0 lead – made it clear to him that the Canadiens should not abandon this game.

“(Weise) said to everyone,” We’re not stopping here, we’re going back, “said Julien.” So good for him. “

It was good for Ryan Poehling, the 21-year-old who ran shotgun on the Weise line with 35-year-old Nate Thompson.

Poehling was one of the players who was so sick that he had to leave the couch a few times during the game.

But he kept coming back.

It was Poehling who sent Thompson for Montreal’s second goal, scored 3:58 after Joel Armia got the Canadiens on the board with a marked marker in the final moments of the second period. It was Poehling who said after the game that this was a reminder to him and everyone else that when this team commits to play properly, it can do what it did this night or another night.

“I think the most important thing is to continue, if we can offer the best for each game, it will help us a lot.”

It may not make the difference this season. In fact, it probably won’t.

But the biggest thing that goes forward is what kids like Poehling, Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Cale Fleury have taken over from this group of veterans, who has proven time and again that it doesn’t stop.

“It’s huge. It’s actually huge,” said Canadiens goalkeeper Charlie Lindgren, stumbling out of the gate with a bad goal for Miles Wood of New Jersey before bouncing back with 33 saves and putting all three shots in the shootout for his first preserve the victory of the season.

Kovalchuk not only scored the winner, he told Lindgren that Gusev would make a shot and try five holes …

“When we’re with these guys, we have a great veteran group here, and Ryan, Nick, KK, Flower – I know they look up to these guys. They still have 20 years to play in this competition, knocking on wood, and those are the best guys to look up to. Great character, great leaders and ultimately those children will become. “

That is the goal. It is up to Suzuki to look at how Brendan Gallagher competes 100 percent in all situations and lends its tenacity. It is up to Poehling to watch Weise, Armia and 36-year-old former devil Ilya Kovalchuk (who won the match with a shootout target at Louis Domingue) and realize how to use his six-foot frame to his advantage. It is up to both of them to see what it takes to win – even when the deck is stacked heavily against you.

And when both Suzuki and Poehling contribute to a goal like Tuesday – regardless of whether the Devils are the third-worst team in the rankings, and regardless of the Devils without major players such as Nico Hischier, P.K. Subban and Sami Vatanen – they deserve what they most desire.

“The veterans are teaching them to respect even more when (they) see boys doing things like that,” said Julien.

There is no greater confidence for a young player than earning respect from teammates such as 34-year-old captain Shea Weber, Gallagher or Thompson, who rightly earned his reputation as an excellent mentor for all children in the Montreal room this season.

“I look up to all these guys,” Suzuki said. “Regardless of the situation, they just remain calm in the moment.

“You feed that. You just have to have that attitude that you are never out. I try to get hold of everything from the boys and bring them further. “

That’s the idea.