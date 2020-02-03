“Very, very different:” 7 participants took part in the Iowa-caucus satellite in Marquette

MILWAUKEE – While Iowa caucuses lasted for hours in Corn State, it only took a few minutes in a satellite caucus at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

For all purposes, the room at Marquette’s Alumni Memorial Union might as well have been in Iowa on Monday, February 3.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s really necessary to get together and stand together, fight for what we need and fight for a candidate who will fight for us,” said Eric Rorholm, president of Marquette. College Democrats and Spokane, Washington native.

Rorholm was one of the reasons why Marquette hosted the caucuses.

“It’s really cool that I can extend this process to people who may not have the means to go back to Iowa, have no time, have no money to go back,” Rorholm said.

Joe Mo, a resident of Des Moines, in Milwaukee for his work, said he was happy to participate in the unique nomination process hundreds of miles from home.

“If this is how the Iowa Democratic Party wants to do it, I’ll be there,” Martin said. “I intend to support Elizabeth Warren. If I am not viable, I will be Bernie Sanders. It looks like he has a good turnout today, so I jump to his campaign.”

With only seven eligible participants, it was not necessary to jump elsewhere. Three caucus visitors supported Warren, and the remaining four were divided between Sanders and Amy Klobuchar – meaning the three were considered viable.

Caucus visitors were about six to one in number by observers such as Joshua Taylor.

“I’ve been voting since I was 18, so I was just interested in checking out,” Taylor said.

Bill and Sherilyn Hoekstra, who recently moved to Wisconsin, were grateful that they did not have to miss this.

“We met a lot and then we left in January, so we are still being called back and forth,” said Sherilyn Hoekstra. “Well, we support these people, but we can’t make a caucus now, but then we found out we could.”

This caucus was one of the 27 out-of-state caucus locations around the world – 24 in the United States and three overseas.

The results of this caucus would be added to all other satellite caucuses – considered a large province in the nomination process.

43.038834

-87.928567

.