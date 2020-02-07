Very sexy, Irina Baeva looks spectacular in pink sportswear

Without a doubt, one of the media stars in Mexico is the actress Irina Baevawho causes a stir with every photo she writes on Instagram, and this time was no exception.

The Russian now wore a pink top and shorts that showed her mini-waist, and confirmed that she was going ahead despite everything. For example, the message she wrote next to the picture: “Go on. It doesn’t matter what what “.

Irina used the same top but with white leggings to confirm Instagram Stories with which she still has a very good relationship Gabriel Soto; everything with the song “Sharks” by Ricky Martin as a musical background.

Previous articleIn a white and wet bikini: Which planet are you from, Natti Natasha?

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.