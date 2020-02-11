Very cruel! Kendall Jenner put her sister Kylie in the evidence and ridiculed her

Kendall Jenner

The celebrity showed that she has no secrets from anyone.

Kendall Jenner is closest to the perfect woman, in the opinion of experts in the field of beauty, and she shows it every day with every one of her presentations.

The international top model is one of the most famous figures of the extravagant family, which is often shown on social networks even in the most unlikely moments.

This time, Kendall has posted news after revealing a compromising secret from her sister Kylie, who would have been hidden since childhood.

apparently, the owner of the catwalks wanted to expose the businesswoman after admitting that she is a fan of Shakira and has had one of her songs as a favorite since childhood.

“Kylie loved the attention … She was obsessed with the song” Hips Don’t Lie “and put on a belly dancer costume and played for everyone again. It was like, ‘Hey! Everyone sees Kylie … again!” kendall Commentary to bring the “sun traps” to her sister.

The commentary came to light on the Colombian singer’s superb presentation in the Super Bowl, who managed to blind the whole world with her hip movement and arouse very good memories the model,

As expected, the adventures of the Kardashian Various reactions were immediately triggered, which were also spared the fever caused by Shakira.