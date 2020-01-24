Fans who attended Willie Nelson’s show at the Fillmore in San Francisco earlier this month were surprised to see an unexpected guest on stage: Green Day longtime drummer Tré Cool. According to reports, Cool was on stage for almost the entire show, playing bongos and a washing board, without being officially presented. Cool appeared again on stage in California a few nights later; the Saving Country Music site quoted a fan who observed, “I’m sure 99% of the arena had no idea who the guy playing a washboard was.”

It turns out that appearance was a lifetime dream for Cool. He grew up as a Nelson fanatic and connected with his group through Nelson’s son Micah after attending one of Micah’s concerts with Particle Kid. Said Micah, “I used to bounce back banging my head on the school bus while listening to Dookie on my Walkman, so it kind of blew me away to see Tré doing the same thing in the front row of a show by Particle Kid. We then connected with music, drums and our love for Bowie and the Blackstar record. “

RS met Tré Cool about the experience of playing (and smoking) with his hero and what the rest of Green Day had to say about it.

You and Willie come from two different musical worlds. How did you get together?

My friends Vintage Trouble opened for him on New Years Eve in Austin once. I was introduced to Lukas (Nelson), and he brought us on the bus and we met Willie and had a toke. I saw how the concert was: a family group, the brothers Paul and Billy English on drums, with just a snare drum and lots of percussion. It was really interesting. I met (harmonica player) Mickey (Raphael); my wife, Sarah, was pregnant with our son, whom we were going to name Mickey. We started shooting shit with Mickey, then he said, “I’m playing with Chris Stapleton next week,” and he invited us to this show and we could watch him blow with Chris Stapleton, who was crazy. These guys can swing, my God. And then we were at Fillmore and Paul English was sick, and (they said), “Do you want to come jam?” Well, of course! So I found myself walking on stage with him, out of the blue, and playing the show in San Francisco. I just went out and played the concert. After Willie leaves, we finish the song, we kiss and we move away. “It was fun!” Then I discovered that they were playing in Ontario (California), so I said, “Hey, do you need a guy to replace him?” They said, “Yeah! Come. It was really organic, just scrambling bros.

Did you have to learn the setlist?

There is no setlist with Willie Nelson. It just pulls them in, and you have about half a second to catch up and be on time and figure out what song you’re doing and which instrument you’re going to play. There are just a plethora of instruments up there. So I was just creating games and trying to play with different shakers, to keep it interesting with different tambourines and bongos. Playing “On the Road Again” on bongos with Willie Nelson is a kind of surreal moment in my musical history.

“When Willie Nelson watches you during a solo and smiles, nodding you, it’s pretty cool.”

Do you have a memory in your life related to Willie?

I have always loved Willie Nelson. When I was a kid, I used to run around telling people that Willie Nelson was my uncle, for whatever reason, because I had an uncle who looked like him. He had red hair and braids, all works. I said to people, “Yeah, my uncle’s Willie Nelson,” and people said, “Oh shit, his uncle is Willie Nelson!” I always liked him. On my bike, I have a license plate that says, “God bless Willie Nelson”. I have had it for many years. It was a treat, and the family couldn’t have been nicer. I need to meet Willie’s wife, Annie. She’s a mom bear, you know, she keeps everything really respectful and fun. Lukas, this guy plays all the time. It’s a family of musicians. They are kings of country music.

What is unique about this group?

The bass player and drummer just hold it down, and they communicate – they glance at each other and know what to do. They wing it, and it’s so transparent, natural and shaken. There is no battery, no top hat or kick drum to find. So you shake and slap, and it’s really cool. It’s a human-sounding group. And the man, Micah and Lukas are sons of bitches on the guitar. When Willie Nelson looks at you during a solo and smiles, nodding your head, it’s pretty cool.

Have you tried any of its brands of marijuana, Willie’s Reserve?

It’s fantastic. But you just need a half joint. Do not smoke an entire joint. You will drop your wands.

Has Willie ever participated in Green Day practices?

Well, we probably talked about it when we went to band practice the day before playing the Fillmore. (Laughs.)

Were they surprised?

Well, yes, it’s very surprising: “What are you going to do? Are you playing with Willie Nelson? It’s great.”