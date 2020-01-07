Verstappen extends Red Bull contract until the end of 2023

Loading...

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has signed an agreement with his team that will maintain him until the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season, to say the least.

That means he’ll get four more chances to win a title with his Honda-powered Red Bull, a car that looked extremely competitive towards the end of last season. Verstappen finished 2019 in third place, ahead of the two Ferrari drivers.

In addition, this announcement closes pretty much any rumor linking Verstappen to Ferrari or Mercedes, at least until his new contract expires.

“I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the team. Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula 1 for which I have always been very grateful. Over the years, I got closer and closer to the team and in addition to everyone’s passion and performance on track, it is also very pleasant to work with such a large group of people ”, said the Dutchman.

“The arrival of Honda and the progress we have made over the past 12 months gives me even more motivation and the conviction that we can win together. I respect the way Red Bull and Honda work together and on all sides, everyone does what they can to succeed. I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is of course to fight for a world championship together. “

Verstappen joined Red Bull from Toro Rosso in 2016, becoming the youngest race winner in the history of F1. He then won two more victories in 2017 and two more in 2018. Of course, 2019 was his best season thanks to his three victories, including a consecutive victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It is excellent news for the team to have extended our agreement with Max until the 2023 season included. With the challenge of the 2021 regulation, changes on the horizon, continuity in as many areas as possible is essential. Max has proven how much he is an asset to the team, he truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine manufacturer Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationships with him, “said the director of Christian Horner team.

While Verstappen could be out of the board for another three years, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas will all be free agents later this year.

