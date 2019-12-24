Vernon School District opened the First Aid Academy – Okanagan in 2021

Loading...

Soon, some high school students in North Okanagan will have the opportunity to earn credits for an entire semester and learn what it's like to work as a firefighter, police officer, or paramedic.

Earlier this month, the Vernon school board approved the start of a first aid academy in February 2021.

District director of vocational training and curriculum, Kathy Wickum, said the program was created in response to students' interest in learning more about these careers and the lack of manpower in BC. in these areas.

"We want to make sure that we develop and promote opportunities for non-secondary students where they can find work," said Wickum.

The hope is to hold the training in a local fire station and complete the students with some basic certifications, including standard first aid training and a level 1 outdoor fire certification.

"You will leave high school with a resume that will be very impressive with the skills and some theoretical knowledge associated with these careers as a first aider," said Wickum.

The new program required the development of a curriculum created in Vernon and provides that first responders are involved in looking after the students during their training.

Parents and students interested in the program can find out more on January 14 at an open day for all academies in the school district at Kalamalka Secondary School.

