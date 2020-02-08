Vermont museums come together to focus on technology

RUTLAND, Vt. – Dozens of museums and galleries in Vermont come together this year to attract more visitors and show how technology influences culture.

The Rutland Herald reports that 36 organizations will participate in the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology” project.

Project coordinator Gillian Sewake said that each participating museum or gallery has created or modified an exhibition to fit in with the central theme of how technology has affected the world.

“It was the first time that most members of the group heard anything similar in terms of this state-wide collaboration, and we really left a lot of room for individual curators to interpret the theme the way they wanted,” Sewake said.

The project was conceived by the Vermont Curators Group, which was founded in 2016 by Andrea Rosen, curator of the Fleming Museum of Art in Burlington, who got the idea of ​​a similar effort in Maine.

“Our museums and galleries are already doing great things, this only gives us a chance to show it,” said Rosen.

People can be eligible for prizes by visiting museums. The prize package, which has not yet been completed, contains members of the museum.

The corresponding press