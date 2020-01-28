Vermont may become the first state in the world with emoji vanities

As if personalized and vanity license plates couldn’t get worse, people could soon add emojis as this new Vermont bill goes through. And I always thought Vermont was such a nice place.

Drivers can put six emojis on their license plates, Business Insider reports in a bill published in the Vermont House of Representatives. It is unclear which six emojis will be allowed, but since we really live in hell, I want the shit emoji (💩), the barf emoji (🤮), the eggplant emoji (🍆) and the skull emoji (💀) appropriately volunteer), the screaming emoji (😱) and, my personal favorite, the cringe emoji (😬).

Unfortunately, Vermont policymakers don’t look like slapdash, but emoji for everyone. Per business insider:

Vermont will soon no longer allow all-emoji license plates. The bill states that each emoji “in addition to the 10 distinguishing features assigned by the car commissioner, or the numbers and letters chosen by the registered owner of a vehicle as a vanity”, some Vermont rules apply to vanities. According to the DMV, the sign must not begin with “Z” and no more than two numbers are allowed. “Periods, dashes or other special characters or symbols cannot be used.”

In March last year in Queensland, Australia, drivers were allowed to put one of five emojis on their vanities. I was hoping the practice wouldn’t spread, but we don’t always get everything we want in life.

When this law is passed, Vermont is indeed the first state in the United States to include emojis in its license plates. Soon after, this could go very well with Vermont’s other notable US contributions, which include Bernie Sanders, Phish, and Ben & Jerrys Eis.