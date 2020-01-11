Vermont bill would ban cellphone use by anyone under the age of 21

Loading...

A bill to ban cell phones from being used by anyone under the age of 21 was introduced by a Democratic State senator this week as Vermont lawmakers met in Montpellier for the first day of the 2020 legislative session. The bill, presented to the Judicial Committee by Senator John Rodgers (Essex-Orléans), would make possession of a mobile phone punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine $ 1,000, or both. Rodgers writes in the proposal that cell phones are a major factor in teenage driving deaths and can lead to bullying and radicalization. “Given the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of young people’s use of the mobile phone, it is clear that people under the age of 21 are not mature enough to own them safely,” said the bill. “Just as the General Assembly concluded that people under the age of 21 were not mature enough to own guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol.” In an interview with The Times Argus on Wednesday, Rodgers said the bill was introduced to spark conversation, and he does not expect it to be passed. “I have no illusions that it will pass,” he said. “I would probably not vote for it myself.” The senator’s comparison with other age-increasing laws comes after two consecutive sessions in which similar bills have been introduced. In 2018, the State decided to raise the purchase age for firearms to 21 years and, in 2019, to 21 years for tobacco products. While several states have banned people under the age of 21 from using their cellphones while driving, none has introduced an overall age limit.

A bill to ban cell phones from being used by anyone under the age of 21 was introduced by a Democratic State senator this week as Vermont lawmakers met in Montpellier for the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

The bill, presented to the Judicial Committee by Senator John Rodgers (Essex-Orléans), would make possession of a cell phone punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of $ 1,000, or both.

Rodgers writes in the proposal that cell phones are a major factor in teenage driving deaths and can lead to bullying and radicalization.

“Given the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of young people’s use of the mobile phone, it is clear that people under the age of 21 are not mature enough to own them safely,” said the bill. “Just as the General Assembly concluded that people under the age of 21 were not mature enough to own guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol.”

In an interview with The Times Argus on Wednesday, Rodgers said the bill was introduced to spark conversation, and he does not expect it to be passed.

“I have no illusions that it will pass,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t vote for it myself.”

The senator’s comparison with other laws on increasing age comes after two consecutive sessions in which similar bills have been introduced. In 2018, the State decided to raise the purchase age for firearms to 21 years and, in 2019, to 21 years for tobacco products.

While several states have banned people under the age of 21 from using their cellphones while driving, none has introduced an overall age limit.

.