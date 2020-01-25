ON A DRAFT LAW PROPOSING TO ADD THEM TO THE REGISTRATION PLATES. THESE DISTINCTIVE GREEN REGISTRATION PLATES … ARE PART OF THE IDENTITY OF VERMONT MOST OF THE PLATES ARE WHAT WE GET AT DMV … BUT SOME ARE CUSTOMIZED AND A BILL PROPOSED AT THE STATEHOUSE MAY GIVE DRIVERS THE OPTION TO ADD MORE PERSONALITY TO THEIR PLATES. THE LEGISLATION REQUIRES A NEW PLATE TO MANUFACTURE WHICH MAY ADD ONE OF THE SIX EMOJIS WITH NUMBERS OR LETTERS. UP BY NBC5 CAN BE AN OVERVIEW OF WHAT WE CAN SEE ON THE ROADS OF THE GREEN MOUNTAINS BUT SOME RESIDENTS BELIEVE IT COULD BE DANGEROUS THE OTHERS ARE DIFFERENT

Vermont bill would allow emojis on state-issued license plates

If passed, Vermont will become the first state to pass emoji plaque legislation

Updated: 11:08 p.m. EST Jan 24, 2020

A bill to create a new vanity license plate with emojis was presented to the Vermont House Transportation Committee on Wednesday. State representative Rebecca White (D-Windsor) introduced the bill, which would allow drivers to add one of the six available emojis to their license plates when registering a vehicle in Vermont. The symbols would be added in addition to the license plate number and would not replace the letters or numbers assigned by the commissioner of the automobile or those chosen by the owner of the vehicle. “As long as they are appropriate, I totally agree,” said Mary-Jo Roldan. The bill doesn’t say which emoji drivers could choose. There were 3,019 recognized emojis at the time of the introduction of the bill. “I guess it’s a good idea. I wouldn’t say it’s good. I wouldn’t say it’s bad. It doesn’t hurt anyone,” said Pam Buck of Weathersfield. If the bill is passed, Vermont would become the first state to enact emoji tag law, but not the first in the world. Lawmakers in Queensland, Australia have passed legislation allowing emoticons to appear on state-registered plaques in 2019. Drivers can choose from laughing, smiling, winking, “love” or glasses emoticons of Sun. These plates roll back Australian drivers by about $ 336 each. The Vermont invoice does not add a price for the vanity plates offered. Of the state’s current vanity plates, the most expensive for any vehicle under 26,001 pounds is the state conservation series, which comes with an annual fee of $ 26.

