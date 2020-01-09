Verizon's great FiOS offer for me: Pay $ 50 more for slower internet

Loading...

Getty Images | wdstock

Verizon said it was “disrupting” the cable industry with new broadband and TV deals that eliminate “traditional cable bundles” and hidden fees, and the move immediately received positive press from people like the Wall Street Journal and consumer reports.

Verizon claims the new offerings are immediately available to both new and existing subscribers. But in fact, if you already have a Verizon FiOS service, getting one of these great deals is difficult or impossible.

I have FiOS broadband and television in my Massachusetts home, so I was able to test if Verizon would offer one of the new deals easily. This may not come as a surprise, but I was unable to complete any of the new offers, and a Verizon representative I contacted did not know when the system would be repaired.

The Verizon representative recommended trying again later, but I had no guarantee that it would ever be fixed. Options available include some that increase my price while reducing my internet speed and number of available TV channels.

As part of Verizon’s new mix-and-match offering, customers should be able to choose between broadband plans between $ 40 and $ 80 a month and TV plans between $ 50 and $ 90 a month:

Enlarge / Verizon’s mix-and-match offerings for FiOS.

Verizon

Pay more – for the same service

Including all fees and taxes, I’m currently paying $ 161 a month for 100Mbps broadband and the “ultimate” TV package that contains hundreds of channels that I don’t care about but that include all sports channels that interest me fulfill. As part of Verizon’s new mix and match offering, I should be able to get the exact same package for $ 129.99 – $ 49.99 for 100Mbps Internet and $ 90 for TV minus 10 USD for automatic payment discount.

I’m not sure what the final price will be after additional fees have been added, but Verizon’s announcement promises that the new packages “No additional fees, no broadcast or regional sports network fees” and “The price is the price, plus.” Taxes “included. “My current price of $ 161 includes more than $ 14 in radio and sports fees, so the newly available price should be significantly less than what I’m paying now.

The $ 129.99 offer is available at my address for new customers if you go to verizon.com/mixandmatch. However, if I opt for this offer and then “Change service at my current address”, I’ll return to the “My Verizon” dashboard, where I’ll only have much worse options.

Not only can I not complete the offer, which costs $ 31 less, but almost every change in my package would increase my bill. Although I already have 100Mbps, I can pay $ 50 more per month on Verizon’s account management page for slower 75Mbps services. And if I choose the same TV package that I already have, $ 40 will be added to my monthly price. Somehow, downgrading to a TV package with fewer channels would raise my bill to $ 25 a month:

Internet options available to me on my Verizon account page. Verizon

TV options available to me on my Verizon account page. Verizon

Verizon staff: You cannot unpack the package

Of course, this makes no sense. So I started a customer service chat and explained the situation to a Verizon representative. He told me, “Since the services are bundled in your current account, we don’t have access to unbundle the service to add mix and match.”

This undermines the whole purpose of Verizon’s business, as the company claimed today that “no bundle is required to get the best prices.”

“Say goodbye to traditional cable bundles,” Verizon said in his announcement, just before a Verizon representative told me that it was impossible to unbundle my service.

I no longer have a contract with Verizon because I went from month to month in the middle of last year when my last two-year contract and discounts expired. At the time, my bill was increased by $ 25 a month, although a FiOS customer service representative informed me by phone that I would only receive a $ 10 increase if I let the contract expire. The prices that Verizon offered me for a new contract in mid-2019 were still around $ 160. I let the contract expire.

The Verizon representative in the chat box told me today that I could call the Verizon account management team to receive the mix-and-match offer. I did that and didn’t get anywhere. The account representative with whom I spoke by telephone initially informed me that the mix-and-match offer “is currently only being offered to new customers”.

I pointed out that Verizon said the deal was for both new and existing customers, so the representative held me back to investigate. Finally, she said to me: “We cannot place this order at all if you are already a customer.” Since customer service representatives cannot transfer the business to my account through the Verizon office, I can only order the new business online, she said.

She admitted that it is currently not possible for me to order the offer online, but advised me to try the website “all day” because it is a new offer and the website may not have been fully updated , However, she didn’t seem to know directly whether Verizon was working to fix this.

In total:

Verizon stated that the new mix-and-match pricing is available to both new and existing customers today and that you can change your tariff online

Actually it was impossible to change my plan to get a better price online

A member of Verizon’s online chat service said I could make the change by calling the Verizon Account Management Department

On the phone, a Verizon representative told me that my plan cannot be changed and that I can only make the change online – which, as my second point, is currently not possible

I will update this story when the system is repaired. If you are a current FiOS customer, it is worth looking for one of the new offers on the “Mix and Match” page, but today this may be a waste of time. Let’s just hope Verizon actually fixes this at some point.