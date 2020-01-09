Verizon to blame for MBTA Commuter Rail mess, officials say

Loading...

Officials said a Verizon phone system was to blame for a signal problem that caused several cancellations and delays on an MBTA commuter train line Tuesday evening. Keolis and the MBTA are working with Verizon to repair a faulty component used by Keolis to connect his signal. Worcester at its Boston-based dispatch center. The signal problem prevented hundreds of Framingham / Worcester passengers from staying on the trains for hours before they were told to get off at West Natick MBTA station and were asked to find another way to get back at their home. “It was very, very frustrating. It was a 5:40 train from Boston, South Station, and I’m still not home yet,” said Joan Chambers at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. “The atmosphere was not great. It was very unfortunate. People were not happy,” said Beth Herbert. “The heat was fine. Everyone was sweating. It was cramped because it was one of the first stops after Boston,” said Jeremy Osak, who was trying to get to Framingham. “It was three for a seat and the aisles were full.” The riders said that the drivers tried to give updates, but had limited information themselves. “That’s when they said, ‘If you have other options, please pursue those other options, because we have I don’t know what the time will be,’ said Chambers. ‘We pay already so much for such a lousy train, and then it doesn’t even work properly, “said Courtney Fahlin.” It’s just frustrating, “the MBTA reported around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, normal train service was running with delays residual.

Officials said a Verizon phone system is to blame for a signal problem that caused several cancellations and delays on an MBTA commuter train line on Tuesday evening.

Keolis and the MBTA are working with Verizon to repair a faulty component that is used by Keolis to connect its signaling system in Worcester to its Boston-based dispatch center.

The signal problem prevented hundreds of Framingham / Worcester passengers from getting stuck on trains for hours before they were told to get off at West Natick MBTA station and asked to find another way back.

“It was very, very frustrating. It was a 5:40 train from Boston, South Station, and I haven’t even returned yet,” said Joan Chambers at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“The atmosphere was not great. It was very unfortunate. People were not happy,” said Beth Herbert.

“The heat was fine. Everyone was sweating. It was cramped because it was one of the first stops after Boston,” said Jeremy Osak, who was trying to get to Framingham. “There were three of them in one seat and the aisles were full.”

The riders said that the conductors tried to provide updates, but that they themselves had limited information.

“That’s when they said, ‘If you have other options, please pursue those other options, because we have no idea when the delay will be,'” Chambers said.

“We already pay so much for such a lousy train, and then it doesn’t even work properly,” said Courtney Fahlin. “It’s just frustrating.”

The MBTA reported around 9:50 p.m. On Tuesday, normal rail service was operating with residual delays.

.