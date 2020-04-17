Verizon Pixel 4 now supports eSIM, Twin SIM Twin Standby

We noted yesterday that Google Fi now enables embedded/digital SIM activation on more recent Iphone models. Verizon seems to have extra Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL support for eSIMs and Dual SIM Twin Standby before this month.

With the April stability patch (by using XDA), Verizon enabled eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby abilities on the Pixel 4. The 1st permits you to activate mobile assistance with out a Nano SIM existing, while the latter allows you use the two a bodily and digital card. For example, a person network can be utilised for data, whilst either could be selected when texting/contacting.

Verizon gives entire recommendations on how to permit by means of the Configurations app on Android 10, with the activation procedure necessitating you provide IMEI2 specifics and getting in contact with carrier assistance for provisioning. You’ll have to scan a QR code, even though you will later be able to title the extra SIM, established a colour scheme, and find get in touch with, SMS, and knowledge choices.

Verizon’s eSIM FAQ has nonetheless to listing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as supporting DSDS, with only iPhones discovered at the second.

This set up is most hassle-free for all those that travel and will need to get a knowledge approach from a overseas provider. It is also practical for trying to keep a private and company variety on 1 unit.

Verizon’s Pixel 4 update rolled out setting up April 6 and need to be commonly offered at this place. That protection patch also included the “require eyes to be open” preference for encounter unlock.

