Verizon Launches Consumer Lines in Q1, But Adds Business Accounts Amid Remote Work, COVID-19 Demand Shifts

Verizon lost 525,000 consumers to postpaid wireless customers in the first quarter, but delivered better-than-expected gains even when revenue was light. These consumption losses were largely offset by business accounts that were added in the quarter.

the company’s moving parts stand out as Verizon’s position as a carrier of the company and the business has allowed it to cap consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Verizon said it added 475,000 retail trade additions — phones, smartphones, tablets and connected devices — during the quarter largely due to demand from remote workers and home education.

When the additions and subtractions were over, Verizon lost 50,000 retail postpay customers with a 1.08% postpay butter.

Verizon reported first-quarter net income of $ 4.29 billion, or $ 1 per share, on revenue of $ 31.6 billion, up 1.6% from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $ 1.26 per share.

Wall Street expected Verizon to report non-GAAP first-quarter earnings of $ 1.23 per share and revenue of $ 32.4 billion.

Verizon’s consumer business was successful as it lost 307,000 net cordless customers and 167,000 smartphones net postpaid losses. The company also lost 84,000 Fios video customers but added 59,000 FIOS Internet subscribers.

CEO Hans Vestberg said Verizon maintains network quality during the COVID-19 crisis, which shaved about 4 cents per share ahead of first-quarter earnings. Vestberg said in a conference call that the company is ready for a good performance coming out of the pandemic:

No one really knows how it’s going to end, but we have several scenarios and actions that we’re working on as a leadership team. Let me talk a little bit about the net. You’re seeing some amazing numbers as more than 200% more than in games, up to 10 times more in collaboration, 40% more than in video. 800 million calls a day, which is twice the amount we have on Mother’s Day, which is the most important day of a year. Everything he has been managing very well with the network. We have created a robust network and can offer high quality.

Not surprising given the dynamics between consumer and business spending, Vestberg said Verizon would invest in the business unit. He said the acquisition of jeans is an example that inestment.

Vestberg added:

Upon entering this COVID-19, we saw the importance of Verizon Business Group, and we have a great opportunity for the future as we come up with 5G and industry trends. Digitization has been accentuated in this COVID-19. So I feel good about what we do here. The computer is running as fast as possible with this transformation.

I also see it as a great opportunity for 5G. With 5G on the edge suite, we will have a lot of huge low latency video performance and transcoding will be important. Therefore, adding this resource is also important for the future. We feel good about our strategy at Verizon Business Group. We have a little more work to do, and we are not slowing down in this transformation as it will put us in an even stronger position and when they are ready.

Key elements of Verizon’s quarter include:

Verizon increased its mobile service revenue in its consumer and business divisions, but revenue fell by equipment as stores were closed.

Verizon spent $ 5.4 billion on capital spending in the first quarter largely building its 5G network and supporting increased traffic.

The company increased its bad debt reserve by $ 228 million based on customers who are likely to seek payment relief.

Verizon closed 70% of its retail locations and that contributed to customer losses.

Propulsion backpacks, VPN services and high speed circuits all saw strong demand in the quarter.

Verizon’s average revenue was $ 1.7 billion, 4% less than a year ago, due to COVID-19. Verizon said customer engagement in its media properties has increased, but ad rates have dropped.

As for the outlook for 2020, Verizon said it expects non-GAAP earnings to be between 2% and 2%. Verizon had predicted earnings growth of between 2% and 4%. Verizon got a revenue guide for the year.