Verizon extends those discounted nurses and teachers

Over the last few months, it has become clear that today’s heroes are in the form of difficult medical staff and teachers to help patients and students go through these difficult times. In recognition of its service, Verizon announced that it is extending its rebate to those who serve, currently offered to active duty military, veterans and first-responders, to nurses and teachers.

Discounts will be available starting April 23 for new and existing Verizon customers eligible under an unlimited Wireless Mix & Match plan. Check out all the details on the Verizon Heroes website next week.

Verizon also worked with New York City’s Emergency Medical Services to provide more than 700 SGA members daily, prepared meals for New York restaurants. Over the next four weeks, about 22,000 meals will be provided to our heroes on the front lines of all five districts.

In addition to the EMS meal plan and discount plans, Verizon has provided more than $ 45 million in non-profit contributions and donations, partnering to provide 14 million high school students with free access to the New York Times, which deployed mobile network assets for support facilities. , and more.