Verizon 5G Rollout: here is everything you need to know

Verizon has had fierce competition with the rest of the major US airlines that were the first to offer 5G service and has now claimed that title. The telecom giant has launched its mobile 5G network in selected cities, which means that you can finally enjoy 5G speeds with the right device and location.

According to Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, 5G “has the potential to be one of the most transforming technologies we’ve seen in a long time,” and he’s right.

But wait, what is 5G anyway? The fifth generation of wireless networks, or 5G, has been in the works for almost a decade and is finally becoming reality. Promising much higher speeds, immediate communication and the ability to network everything, 5G has incredible potential. A limited service rollout began in selected cities in 2018, and mobile 5G will appear in cities around the US in 2019, with much more extensive launches expected this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the 5G implementation of Verizon.

Mobile 5G

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

It’s official: Verizon has won the race. The company flipped the switch in April 2019 and turned on 5G in Chicago and Minneapolis. If you live in a certain area in those cities and happen to have a 5G compatible smartphone, you can now enjoy 5G.

Since then, Verizon has deployed its 5G service at various locations. Recently the company brought 5G service to Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and to Hampton Roads, Virginia. That brings the total number of cities with Verizon 5G to 31 – which surpasses the company’s goal of 30 by 2019.

In the week prior to the most recent cities, it announced availability in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Miami, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Spokane, Washington. This brings total availability in 28 cities. In the days before the announcement, Verizon announced availability in Los Angeles; Des Moines, Iowa; Hoboken, New Jersey; and Memphis, Tennessee.

When it comes to other locations that customers can use, Verizon also recently announced it would bring 5G service to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Houston and Boston – so if you live in those areas, you might enjoy 5G speeds in some places. Earlier, Verizon also announced its 5G service to both Dallas and Omaha, Nebraska.

Verizon’s 5G service is officially live in parts of New York City, including parts of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx, and some of the city’s sights. In addition to availability in New York City, the company has also launched a 5G service in Panama City, Florida, and Boise, Idaho.

The company also brings 5G to a number of NFL stadiums. Verizon has announced that for the NFL 2019-2020 season, 5G connectivity will be available in 13 stadiums – with more coming soon. According to Verizon, the stadiums include Bank of America Stadium, Mile High Empower Field, CenturyLink Field, Ford Field, Gillette Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, MetLife Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, NRG Stadium, Soldier Field, and VS Bank Stadium.

If you are in Denver, Colorado – good news: the 5G network from Verizon is now also available in certain areas. Providence, Rhode Island was also not far behind, as it got Verizon’s 5G network on July 1, 2019. St. Paul, Minnesota, got 5G access on July 18, and Verizon even managed to squeeze four more cities in July by addition of 5G service for Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington DC, on July 31. Next was Phoenix, which received 5G access from August 23.

Here is an overview of all cities with the 5G from Verizon.

American cities with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Des Moines, Iowa

Detroit, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greensboro, North Carolina

Hampton Falls, Virginia

Hoboken, New Jersey

Houston, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Memphis, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis, Minnesota

New York, New York

Omaha, Nebraska

Panama City, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Providence, Rhode Island

Salt Lake City, Utah

St. Paul, Minnesota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Spokane, Washington

Washington, D.C.

American cities that receive Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Cincinnati, Ohio

Little Rock, Arkansas

Kansas City, Missouri

San Diego, California

Verizon 5G prices

Accessing the Verizon 5G is relatively cheap if you have a 5G phone and live in an area with a 5G network. This is especially the case if you have an unlimited Verizon subscription.

Via the Verizon Start Unlimited plan you get 5G access for an extra $ 10 per month. However, if you have one of Verizon’s other unlimited subscriptions, including Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited, you will get 5G access as standard.

Verizon 5G speeds

So how fast will Verizon’s 5G network be? Well, according to Verizon, 5G networks can someday have speeds of up to 10 Gbps. For now we have personally tested Verizon 5G with a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and we achieved speeds up to a still very impressive 1.35 Gbps.

Of course there are a number of things that influence the speed of 5G networks. The more people connected to a network, the lower the speeds. Not only that, but your distance to a 5G node can also affect speeds. That said, 5G technology is likely to improve over time and the result will probably be higher speeds.

Within 5G

One of the biggest problems with 5G, or at least mmWave, is that it is not very good to go through obstacles such as walls – making it difficult to get a good 5G reception when you are inside. Verizon, however, is trying to change that. The company has announced a new partnership with Boingo Wireless to help customers get better 5G reception when they are in a building.

There are not many details about what the new indoor 5G infrastructure will look like – only that the two companies work “to bring 5G Ultra Wideband service in and to public spaces – places such as airports, stadiums and arenas, office buildings, hotels, etc. ”How? With a” hyper-dense network designed for large and small interior spaces. “

For now, if you have access to 5G in your city, you will probably be more or less restricted to outdoor use.

Verizon Home 5G

Verizon not only offers mobile 5G access – the provider also has a home 5G service, which converts 5G signals into WiFi, so you can use your laptop, smart home devices, etc. on the Verizon 5G network.

The service is only available in certain areas, but it is not that expensive. You can get a Verizon Home 5G subscription for $ 50 a month, as long as you already have a Verizon Wireless plan that is at least $ 30 a month. If you do not have a Verizon Wireless subscription, you pay $ 70 per month for the Home 5G service.

At this time, the Verizon 5G service is not very available, but you can see on the Verizon website if you are in an area with Verizon Home 5G.

5G network

Verizon 5G node. Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Verizon wants its 5G to offer impeccable speeds with low latency. To meet these requirements, Verizon initially implements its 5G network on a millimeter wave spectrum (mmWave). And although mmWave will undoubtedly offer the fastest 5G experience, it has its flaws.

One of the notable challenges in implementing new ‘small cell’ towers is the fact that they require approval from the local government – meaning that carriers need approval in every city where they want to install these new towers. To speed up that, Verizon encourages customers to lobby with their elected officials. The new “Let’s 5G” website is intended to both inform people about 5G and what it could offer, and to inform users about how to speed up the process of 5G implementation.

The mmWave from Verizon relies on the 28 GHz spectrum. One of the challenges in using the high-band spectrum is that it does not cover a large area and penetration is a serious challenge. Digital Trends flew to Chicago twice to test the Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod and the Galaxy S10 5G on the new Verizon network, and although we saw download speeds of 1 Gbps, the range and penetration of buildings were seriously poor.

In the coming years, Verizon will expand its 5G network across the country using small cells, and eventually deploy service on a mid and low band spectrum. In the coming years, Verizon’s 5G service will throw away its huge 4G network. Expect to see 5G service in larger cities and busy places such as airports and stadiums, but it is unlikely that you will see the service in the suburbs and countryside for years to come.

5G hardware

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

When it comes to 5G hardware, there is not much to report. At the moment, Verizon has only confirmed a handful of mobile devices with 5G modems and a hotspot.

Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod

Moto Z4 with 5G Moto Mod

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Inseego MiFi 5G M1000 hotspot

With the Inseego MiFi hotspot you can experience the benefits of 5G without being tied to its limitations on a telephone.

We will update this list as more 5G devices are started on Verizon.

Updated January 28, 2020: Updated article with Home 5G, prices and Verizon 5G speeds.

