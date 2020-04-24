Verizon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – News 1130

by The Connected Push

Posted Apr 24, 2020 4:44 am PDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday noted initial-quarter earnings of $4.16 billion.

The New York-dependent business said it had financial gain of $1 for each share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring expenditures, arrived to $1.26 for each share.

The outcomes exceeded Wall Road expectations. The regular estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Expenditure Analysis was for earnings of $1.22 for every share.

The greatest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $31.61 billion in the interval, which skipped Road forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks anticipated $32.35 billion.

Verizon shares have fallen 6% due to the fact the commencing of the year, although the Typical & Poor’s 500 index has declined 13%. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

