Even before the Fitbit acquisition from Google, Alphabet already had a health wearable with the Verily Study Watch. That clinical device has just received FDA approval to detect irregular heart rhythms.

The most common irregular heartbeat is atrial fibrillation (AFib) where the upper and lower chambers of the heart are out of sync. Blood that does not move properly through the body can cause clots and strokes. It can manifest itself as rapid beating, heart palpitations and shortness of breath, but not all symptoms experienced with AFib.

The 510 (k) approval from today’s FDA aims at the “Study Watch with Irregular Wrist Monitor” for those 22 and older who have been diagnosed or are susceptible to the condition. When wearing, the goal is to improve screening, diagnosis and management.

It is because cardiovascular research and care is an area that Verily has focused on, including through a collaboration with iRhythm on AFib. Still in ‘early stages’ the two want a clinical solution that takes into account the workflows of clinicians, care pathways and the patient experience.

Since the collaboration was announced in September, our product and engineering teams have started technical integration and we are investigating how we can support tools such as Study Watch with ECG and Irregular Pulse Monitor and the iRhythm Zio service to support continuous monitoring, data learn to follow AFib analysis and cloud-based machine.

AFib detection joins other Verily Study Watch functions such as heart rate, electrodermal activity and movement. The device has the shape of a normal timepiece with a battery life of one week, e-ink display and three side buttons for navigation. Last year the device was also released for ECG recordings by the FDA.

Verily continues to note that the “Study Watch will not be immediately available to consumers.” Meanwhile, the Apple Watch now has two generations of AFib detection and Withings also has the option.

