Verily hires former Tesla CFO for 'health wave of transformation'

In addition to Waymo, Verily is probably Alphabet’s most promising “gamble” given the fast-growing technology and healthcare. The company announced today that the former Tesla Chief Financial Officer has appointed Deepak Ahuja to assume the same role.

New Verily CFO Deepak Ahuja has a deep automotive background and was with Ford for eight years. In August 2008, he joined Tesla Motors for a seven-year period that included the initial public offering of 2010 that the company Elon Musk made public. He retired in November 2015, but returned in 2017 for two years.

Verily CEO Andrew Conrad noted today that Ahuja “will provide his extensive strategic and operational expertise to build the future of our company.”

Our work to contribute to this changing landscape will be enormously served by Deepak’s leadership and experience in stimulating innovation in legacy industries.

“I am delighted to embark on this journey with the Verily team to support the vision to significantly reduce healthcare costs with a preventive approach. Healthcare, just like the transport sector when I first started working at Tesla, is on the eve of a new wave of transformation. The combination of very different skills and vertical integration of innovative technologies puts Verily in a unique position to realize the common goals of many: better, cheaper care for many people. -Deepak Ahuja

Meanwhile, CNBC reported this morning on two other senior additions to Verily to lead software and platforms:

In addition to hiring Ahuja, the company also brought a new head of software in Scott Burke, former chief technology officer of Helix, a consumer DNA company supported by Illumina, and Vindell Washington, the former national health information technology coordinator, as his Chief Clinical Officer for his ‘platforming’ activities.

