LONDON – On the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, in the pitch-black sky before dawn, a tiny, fast-moving light is seen through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. Then there is a flash of light that seems to collide with something in the sky.

It is the ill-fated Ukrainian international plane that Wednesday just hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi base in Iraq because of its murder of its military chief, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, had left.

Western leaders have said that the plane appeared to have been accidentally knocked down by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran denies that a rocket was to blame.

Videos that have been verified by The Associated Press show the final seconds of the jet and what probably brought him down, killing all 176 people on board.

One video seems to show the impact. Buildings can be seen from the ground under the darkened sky while the small light bends up and then the flash. The scene is silent except for a dog that barks nearby. Then 10 seconds later, there is a frightening thump, such as loud thunder.

A second video appears to show the plane on fire and crashing. A white burst descends along the black sky, sometimes repelling sparks. Then it disappears behind trees, and a huge fireball illuminates the sky when it hits the earth.

Someone outside the camera says in Farsi: ‘The plane caught fire. Shahriar. Ferdosiah. In the name of God the merciful, the merciful. God help us please. Call the fire department! “The names are two suburbs of Tehran near the airport.

Another clip, filmed from a traveling car from a distance, shows an extremely accurate fiery light that moves at speed. These images then show the plane exploding far on the horizon and illuminating the dark sky.

As part of the verification process, the AP compared buildings in sight with map locations and in the precise context of where the radius of the radar went.

———-

Associated Press journalist Nadia Ahmed in London contributed to this report.

Tamer Fakahany, The Associated Press