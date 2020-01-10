Verified videos show plane hit in Iran before fiery crash

Loading...

An amateur video appeared to capture the last few moments of a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital of Tehran on January 8. (Courtesy Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, YouTube)

LONDON (AP) – In the pitch-black sky before sunrise on the edge of the Iranian capital Tehran, a tiny, fast-moving light rushes through the trees while someone is filming from the ground. Then it flashes as if it would collide with something in the air.

It is the unfortunate Ukrainian International airliner that launched Wednesday shortly after Iran fired missiles at US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of its chief military, General Qassem Soleimani.

Western leaders said the plane was accidentally crashed by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran denies that a rocket was blamed for the crash.

Videos checked by The Associated Press show the last few seconds of the jet and what likely caused it to crash, killing all 176 people on board.

A video appears to show the effects. Buildings can be seen from the ground below the dark sky, when the tiny light bends up, then the flash. The scene is silent except for a dog barking nearby. Then, 10 seconds later, a scary bang sounds like a loud thunder.

A second video shows the plane on fire and crashing. A white flame plunges down the black sky and sometimes releases sparks. Then it disappears behind trees and a huge fireball lights up the sky as it hits Earth.

Someone outside the camera says in Farsi: “The plane caught fire. Shahriar. Ferdosieh. In the name of God the Merciful, the Merciful. God, please help us. Call the fire department! “The names are two suburbs of Tehran near the airport.

Another clip shot remotely in a moving car shows a fiery light moving at high speed. This material then shows the aircraft, which explodes far on the horizon and illuminates the darkened sky.

As part of the review process, the AP compared the building’s perspective with map locations and in the exact context where the jet left the radar.

Associated Press journalist Nadia Ahmed from London contributed to this report.

Video courtesy of Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty

