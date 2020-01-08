Verhaeghe's hat trick helps Bliksemrout Canucks

Loading...

TAMPA, Fla. – A matchup between the two most popular teams in the NHL turned into a hurry.

Rookie Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to end a six-goal second bout that propelled the Lightning to their season-eighth eighth win on Tuesday night, a 9-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second – helping the Lightning score a team record for goals in a period, chasing goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom and finishing the seven-game winning streak of Canucks.

“That must be the thrill of your life,” said coach Jon Cooper about Verhaeghe, who had his second multipoint race of the season. He bounced around with us a bit, different positions in the line-up. But it led to this. He has had pretty good games. … It was great to see. “

Brayden Point had three assists during the play in which Tampa Bay built up a 6-2 lead over Markstrom, which was slightly more than two minutes behind in the third after having delivered six goals on 21 shots. Verhaeghe, Kucherov and Cernak scored within a period of 56 seconds to end the night of the Vancouver goalkeeper.

“It’s terrible,” said Markstrom. “There is a reason why you are drawn because there is a big possibility that we will not win the hockey game. It is personally embarrassing. Especially for the team you feel that you are disappointing your teammates.”

Point added his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Stamkos and Cernak, when he defeated Markstrom’s replacement, Thatcher Demko, early in the third. Verhaeghe scored twice in the third period, got his third of the game with an assist from Kucherov on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:51 left.

“It feels pretty good,” said Verhaeghe, last season’s American Hockey League scoring champion with the Syracuse Crunch. “All the boys there tried to get me the puck, and (Kucherov) plays great. It was a great effort from the boys.”

The eighth game streak of Tampa Bay is the longest since the team won a 10 franchise record last February. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots, with Elias Pettersson of Vancouver giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead in the first period and Loui Eriksson shortly making 2-2 before the night rushed downhill.

“I think our boys were excited to play. You could feel it on the couch when we made it 2-2. It’s no secret, there was a bit of grandeur with this game,” said Canucks coach Travis Green.

“Suddenly, five minutes later it’s 6-2 and you can really feel a disappointment from our group. I don’t think we’ve even recovered in the third period,” added Green. “It is difficult to come back against such a team. It is now a good challenge to refocus.”

Tuesday night’s matchup was only the second in NHL history with teams riding win streaks from seven or more games. In the other, Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild took strips from 14 and 12 games respectively in a matchup that Columbus won 4-2 on December 31, 2016.

Vasilevskiy (9-9-2) has won a season-best six consecutive starts and leads the competition with 11 wins since December 1. He improved to 7-0-1 since the last loss in regulation to Washington on December 14.

“A 9-2 loss is never fun,” Pettersson said. “We need a short reminder. Learn from it and don’t think about it too much.”

COMMENTS: Stamkos finished with two assists, along with his 17th goal on a power period in the second period. The leader of Lightning is 45th on Doug Gilmour on the career-power goal list with 153, one behind Hall of Famer Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur. … Brock Boeser assisted with the first goal of Vancouver. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in his last 16 games. … Lightning D Ryan McDonagh missed his second consecutive game with an injury to the upper body. He will probably at least stay on the sidelines during Thursday’s home game against Arizona.