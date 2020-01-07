Verhaeghe's hat trick helps Bliksemrout Canucks 9-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

By Canadian Press

January 8, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. – Carter Verhaeghe had his first hat trick in the career and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to complete a second six-goal period that brought the Lightning to their best eighth season in a row, a 9-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday evening.

Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second – helping the Lightning match a team record for goals in a period, chasing goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom and finishing the seven-game winning streak of Canucks.

Brayden Point had three assists during the play in which Tampa Bay built up a 6-2 lead over Markstrom, which was slightly more than two minutes behind in the third after having delivered six goals on 21 shots. Verhaeghe, Kucherov and Cernak scored within a period of 56 seconds to end the night of the Vancouver goalkeeper.

Point added his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Stamkos and Cernak, when he defeated Markstrom’s replacement, Thatcher Demko, early in the third. Verhaeghe scored twice in the third period and got his third of the game on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:51 left.