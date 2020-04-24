Verage Leverage ’Reboot Comes to IMDb TV – Nerds and Beyond

Leverage is back, honey! IMDb TV, a free streaming service supported by Amazon ads, has ordered a reboot of 13 episodes of the beloved crime drama series Leverage. The series will be aired with Noah Wyle, who starred in ER and The Librarians, possibly entering as “The Brians” to lead our favorite villains. Three of the original cast members, Beth Riesgraf (Parker), Gina Bellman (Sophie Devereaux), and Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer) will return as permanent series in their roles. Aldis Hodge (Alec Hardison) will also enter as a recurring role, because he also appears in the Showtime City on a Hill series. Original star Timothy Hutton will not return to his role as Nathan Ford.

This event is the first major series for IMDb TV and will give us a new renovation of the original program that follows a reformed criminal team using their unique skills by Robin Hood to correct corporate and government companies’ mistakes and injustices and save money. ordinary citizen.

Initially, the show ran on TNT from 2008-2012 with a total of 77 episodes before it was unfortunately canceled. One executive producer and director of the original show, Dean Devlin, will return to lead the new series. The original creators, Chris Downey and John Rogers, will come as executive producers too.

You can watch the original series through IMDb TV. This is an application on FireTV and free channels through Amazon Prime Video and on the IMDb application. The series will begin shooting in late June-early July in Louisiana as they follow local and state regulations regarding safety related to Coronavirus.