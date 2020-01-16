DCI Vera Stanhope’s legendary rain mac and hat were dusted off when Brenda Blethyn returns for series 10 of the popular ITV detective drama Vera.

Based on the novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the unconventional detective DCI Stanhope will tackle four tricky cases in her search for the truth.

Here you will find everything you need to know:

When is Vera on TV again?

Vera’s tenth series began Sunday, January 12, 2020 on ITV.

The drama continues Sunday, January 19th at 8.10 p.m.,

Yes, darling, we’re going north because DCI Stanhope is back there.

The new series from Vera. Only starts on Sunday, January 12th at @ ITV @ BrendaBlethyn @VeraSeries pic.twitter.com/aQ2ZhQNNKB

– ITV (@ITV) December 27, 2019

Will there be another series from Vera?

Yes! Brenda Blethyn announced Series 11 on the Winter TCA Press Tour.

“We will start work this year and you will see it next year,” she said according to the deadline. Executive producer Phil Hunter added: “Yes, there will be more Vera after the tenth series, which is fantastic news.”

What will happen in the new series from Vera?

The series will include four new studies, all against the backdrop of the Northumbria landscape.

Brenda Blethyn said: “Along with the rest of the cast of Vera, I’m happy to be back for a tenth series. The enthusiasm and warmth that was shown to Vera was overwhelming.”

Executive producer Phil Hunter said of the commission: “I am thrilled that Vera is coming back for the tenth series. It is a great pleasure to do this show, and it is clear that the Vera team loves them as much as the audience they love to see.

“I’m always overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment that the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.“

How many episodes does Vera have in series ten?

There are four separate episodes, each of which is long.

Who is in the cast of Vera series ten?

Brenda Blethyn, of course, as Vera of the same name alongside Kenny Doughty, who returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy and has worked hard to prove himself a trusted partner of DCI Stanhope.

The investigation team is rounded off by Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards. And then there’s Ibinabo Jack, who portrays DC Jacqueline Williams, a season eight broadcast from the Fraud Squad.

Paul Kaye joined the cast as pathologist Dr. Malcolm Donahue (top) in series 9 at. “Paul brings a very interesting dynamic to his character and the show,” said Blethyn about the cast. “Malcolm is very strict, which often turns out to be rude. He’s there to do a very serious job so he doesn’t hold back when he feels Vera is going over the mark or checking his job. “

Where is Vera filmed?

Vera has made a name for her breathtaking landscapes and scenery, and the Ten series will be no exception.

Locations for previous episodes were Holy Island, Lindisfarne and Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

Blethyn, born in Kent, says, “I can honestly say that I love the beauty of Northumberland, whether it’s a seascape, a landscape, a bog or a city. It’s breathtaking.”

A slightly less glamorous place for the new series was the garbage that we see in the Blind Spot episode. “Working at the second largest landfill in Northumberland in summer is not the best place to do it!” Blethyn reports. “The methane was overwhelming. We all had specific instructions on how to wear special boots in case a nail penetrated our footwear. “

Where can I see earlier series from Vera?

Selected episodes are available in the ITV hub. You can also buy rates from any series on Amazon Prime Video.