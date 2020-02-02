Vera series 10 cast and characters for ITV series

The hat, mac and rattling Land Rover can all mean only one thing: Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope is back for a new series of ITV’s beloved long-running crime drama, Vera.

Adapted to the novels of the crime author Ann Cleeves, the four new episodes will, as always, be set against the picturesque landscape of Northumbria, starring the unconventional detective and her loyal team in addition to some guest appearances …

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope



Who is Vera? DCI Vera Stanhope is a talented, compassionate and unconventional detective who leads a team at Northumberland and City Police. She’s spiky, blunt, almost always wears her distinctive hat and haunts the truth of every case – even if it ends up in hot water. As the series progressed, we learned more about her background story, including her difficult relationship with her father.

Where have I seen Brenda Blethyn before? You may recognize two-time Oscar nominee as Ms. Bennett in the Keira Knightley version of Pride and Prejudice, or from her roles in Atonement, Secrets & Lies, Little Voice and the Clémence Poésy version of War and Peace.

Kenny Doughty plays DS Aiden Healy

Who is DS Aiden Healy? Vera’s right hand, DS Aiden Healy, has proven to be a very loyal and hard-working partner in solving crime. He is a family man with a young boy, and when it comes to matters about fathers and sons or children, he sometimes struggles to control his emotions.

Where have I seen Kenny Doughty before? Doughty previously played Jake Harman in Coronation Street and Sean in Stella. He also played more recently in the BBC1 drama Love, Lies and Records by Kay Mellor and in an episode of Black Work (in which Ryan Gillespie is played).

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Who is DC Kenny Lockhart? A loyal detective with decades of experience under his belt and the cynical sense of humor to prove it.

Where have I seen Jon Morrison before? The Scottish actor previously played in The Bill, Monarch of the Glen, High Times, Dream Team and Who Dares Wins.

Paul Kaye plays Dr. Malcolm Donahue

Who is dr. Malcolm Donahue? A pedant pathologist who joined the team last season, Dr. Malcolm previously worked with Vera and they could not continue, but the pair finally established a resentment of respect for each other.

Where have I seen Paul Kaye before? Although Game of Thrones fans will recognize Kaye as the character Thoros of Myr, the more recent appearances on the screen of the productive actor Catherine the Great are like Pugachev; Year of the Rabbit as the unpleasant D.I. Tanner; Ricky Gervais ’series Afterlife as the psychiatrist; and cold feet like Pastor Daniel Booth. He was originally famous for his comical alter ego Dennis Pennis.

Ibibnabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline “Jac” Williams



Who is DC Jacqueline “Jac” Williams? A young and talented detective with a wry sense of humor and a talent to find important witnesses and crucial information.

Where have I seen Ibibnabo Jack before? Jack played Theresa Sutton in Doctors last year and previously played in the movie Two for Joy.

Riley Jones plays PC Mark Edwards

Who is PC Mark Edwards? Jones, the youngest member of Vera’s team, has proven to work hard and eager to prove himself.

Where have I seen Riley Jones before? He played Ewan in EastEnders last year; his other credits are the short film Run and the TV series Wolfblood.

Emily Stott plays Georgia Hay

Who is Georgia Hay? An old friend and neighbor of Luke Sumner, who died after an attack. Her sister went to school with Luke.

Where have I seen Emily Stott before? The emerging actress is still starting in her career, but has appeared in shorts and on stage in A Comedy about a Bank Robbery.

Jacqueline Boatswain plays Sarah Ashers

Jacqueline Boatswain (center) plays Sarah Ashers, and Leah Walker plays Jasmine Ashers

Who is Sarah Ashers? Jasmine’s mother, who went out with Luke when they were teenagers.

Where have I seen Jacqueline Boatswain before? The actress recently played in Hollyoaks as Simone Loveday and plays Frances Holland in this year’s Bancroft series. She previously played in Grange Hill and Shameless.

Leah Walker plays Jasmine Ashers

Who is Jasmine Ashers? An ex-girlfriend of the deceased, Luke.

Where did I find Leah Walker before? Walker has appeared in Safe, Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, The Dumping Ground, The Royals and In The Dark.

Dempsey Bovell as Jojo Walters

Who is Jojo Walters? A minibus driver who works for the same cleaning company as Luke.

Where have I seen Dempsey Bovell before? Bovell played a drug dealer in Patrick Melrose alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, and previously had cameos in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rocketman.

Martha Cope plays Steph Bayliss

Martha Cope plays Steph Bayliss and Stuart Laing plays Rob Bayliss

Who is Steph Bayliss? The mother of a young man, Dennis, who was found washed up on a beach. She reveals that her son had recently traced his biological father.

Where have I seen Martha Cope before? The TV actress has appeared in various shows, including Doctors, Men Behaving Badly, Peak Practice and Family Affairs.

Stuart Laing plays Rob Bayliss

Who is Rob Bayliss? The man who raised Dennis, Rob is married to Steph.

Where have I seen Stuart Laing before? Laing is perhaps best known for playing Rob Minter in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He also played in various shows, including 3 Steps to Heaven and Strike Force.

Ajay Chhabra plays Nasir Ali

Who is Nasir Ali? A car salesman and father of two whose absent business partner, Freddy Gill, is mysteriously murdered.

Where have I seen Ajay Chhabra before? Younger viewers may recognize Chhabra as Anil from The Basil Brush Show; he also played Defense Barrister George Karnad in Holby City and Suresh Mattai in the BBC Radio series The Archers.

Viraj Juneja is playing Saddiq Ali

Who is Saddiq Ali? Nasir’s youngest son, Saddiq, is a university student and is coddled by both his father and older brother.

Where have I seen Viraj Juneja before? The actor previously played in Doctors, Boyz in the Wood and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

Mariam McLoughlin plays Tina Tripp

Mariam McLoughlin plays Riley Gill

Who is Tina Tripp? A proud matriarch and pub owner whose husband has just died; her grandson’s father, Freddy Gill, has just been killed, but Tina does not spare him any tears.

Where have I seen Mariam McLoughlin before? The actress previously played in Party Animals, Holby City, Truckers and The Bill.

