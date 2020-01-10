Venus enters fishing, so get ready to fall in love

Loading...

Digital illustration of planet Venus

We still have a month until Valentine’s Day, but astrologically the time for romance is already here. On January 13, Venus, the planet of love, will enter Pisces, where it will stay until February 7. This is a very special time: In astrological terms, we say that Venus is “elevated” in Pisces, which means that the planet is particularly good – placed in this sign. It makes sense, because the soft, artistic, emotional atmosphere of Pisces is perfect for romance.

Venus’ transit through Pisces is “one of the most tender times of the year,” explains astrologer Lisa Stardust. “When Venus enters sensitive and dreamy Pisces, we are all washed away by the delightful undercurrents of love. The placement of Venus in the sign of Pisces is his favorite place! Venus is raised in Pisces because love has no depths here. “

Embrace romance in all forms during this time. Spend time with your partner if you have one, plan a few dates if you are single, be generous to your friends and make room in your life for art. “Giving everything to others is easy because the heart has infinite depths,” says Stardust. “Music, art, creation and emotions become very fluid in this placement, as well as the imagination.”

Stephanie Powell, head of content at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, adds: “When Venus Pisces enters, the collective energy in the field of love shifts – we want to focus on deeper, meaningful bonds. In the field of Venus will operate on the highest octave in love and beauty. “

Enjoy everything that this time entails, but keep in mind that it looks like wearing pink glasses: we see things as slightly better as they are. “The energy is receptive, healing and compassionate, so we can ignore red flags,” says Powell. “It will be a period of time that can blur our boundaries, so it is important to be determined in maintaining and clarifying your wishes and needs.”

However, as long as you do not forget, go ahead and become romantic. “Venus in Pisces finally gives us the chance to reconnect and embrace intimacy – a few weeks when there is no such thing as too much hugging,” Powell says.

According to Stardust we will see an even bigger boost in our love life on January 26 and 27. On January 26, Venus squares Mars, meaning they make a certain angle that conflicts the energies of the planets. But with Venus ruling love and Mars ruling desire, “this will be Venus’ stupidest day in the Pisces transit,” says Stardust. “Expect to feel sensual and magnetic on the 26th.”

Then the 27th is “the best love day of the whole year,” she says. “Neptune adds some fluff and flirt to the beautiful imagination of Venus. We will be swept away by the dream and magic brought our way.”

Even more good news: dating apps are especially popular in January. Time to sweep.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

This is when Mercury will be retrograde in 2020

Your horoscope this week

Your horoscope with X-rating for 2020 is there