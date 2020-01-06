Loading...

Spider-Man could possibly appear in the next movie “Venom 2”. Or maybe not. It remains unclear.

What is going on: Sony Pictures released a “no comment” response to Discussing Film on the potential for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in “Venom 2”.

“Just a tiny update on the news Tom Holland / Spider – Venom 2. Before the holidays, asked Sony representatives if they had a comment on the story, I just got an answer today “Today, that they have no comments yet,” wrote Cinematic Banter on Twitter after asking Sony the question. “Do what you want with it, but in my experience it usually means that the story as it is is probably true”

What this means: No comments mean there are no comments. So no, there is no big news here.

However: According to ComicBook.com, “the traditional practice of film studios is to drop rumors on the Internet that are completely unfounded and that no hope is true, while more sensitive or more fluid subjects receive treatment” without comment ”. This is not to say that Sony is keeping a secret on Holland’s cameo; it just means that rumors of Spider-Man discussions appearing in Venom 2 are now more valid. “

Go back: The questions about the possible appearance of Holland in “Venom 2” began after the failure of discussions between Marvel and Sony on the future of Holland Spider-Man. Since Sony held the film rights for the character of Spider-Man, there has been a long-standing rumor that Spider-Man will appear in the sequel to “Venom”. These questions remain open.

Release date: “Venom 2” is scheduled for October 2, 2020.