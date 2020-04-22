Venom 2 release date Actors, trailer and news on the sequel

After Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man spin-off Venom’s success, it should come as no surprise that the works already have a sequel entitled Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

But why get Eddie Brock and his symbiote friend up in the new movie? What other characters are returning and are there any new villains in front of them? And how does this eloquent post-credit scene get there (quite strongly, judging by the title)?

Here you will find everything you need to know.

When will Venom 2 be released in cinemas?



The sequel to Venom was originally released on October 2, 2020, but has now been moved June 25, 2021.

June was originally intended for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which now moved until October 1, 2021.

It is known that the film began filming on November 18, 2019 at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Watford, England.

Is there a trailer?

Tom Hardy Poison (Sony, HF)

No, in these very early stages there are no signs of shots or even formal images. We will update this page as it changes.

Who is voting?

Tom Hardy (Getty, FT)

Tom Hardy has already confirmed his return to Eddie Brock / Venomina, which is no big surprise.

“I can say that Tom Hardy is coming back, playing this character perfectly, as no one else can,” said producer Amy Pascal.

“When you think of Poison (character), you can never think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in this lobster bath. And when you saw Tom Hardy make this character, that’s all you needed to know. “

Michelle Williams has also confirmed that she intends to protest the role of Anne Weying. “I’m here,” he told Yahoo! -Le, noting that I would like to spend more time as She-Venomina.

“I hope to have so much time – I can say that!” he said

Woody Harrelson (Getty, FC)

It also looks likely that Woody Harrelson, who came as Carmus Kasadys during the first follow-up credit to Cletus Kasadys, will return. In the comics, Kasady binds another symbiote (Venom’s descendants) to become Carnage as a superwool, a character so terribly that Spider-Man and Venom’s enemies actually contracted to take him down in early performances.

“I’m only a small part of this movie, but I’m coming to the next one, you know?” he told Collider in May 2018.

Operator Robert Richardson also seems to have confirmed Harrelson’s involvement in a later interview. “You have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you have Woody Harrelson, who is probably going to make his small entrance here,” he said.

Tom Hardy as Venom with Naomie Harris (Sony, Getty)

James Bond star Naomie Harris has also left part of Venom’s succession, playing Shriek, a sound-themed comic book villain (and Carnage’s sidebasket), although his role is not yet confirmed.

Line of Duty and Irishman Stephen Graham play an as yet undisclosed role in the lake.

Is Spider-Man in Venom 2?

When Sony and Marvel stop leaving Spider-Man (Marvel does another solo with Spidey’s finger and shoots him in another team-building film), we’ll expect the characters to get together at some point.

Sony is said to be very interested in integrating Spider-Man into the stable line of films it has created, and the status of Spider-Man and Venom as comic book archives makes the character of the Venom series an obvious way.

There are also reports from Geeks WorldWide that the Netherlands may have a cameo in another Venom film after the leaked casting details – however, it is not yet clear if he will appear as Peter Parker, whom we know and love from films such as War of Infinity, or whether it would be an alternative universe to Spider Man.

There is also a possibility that Venom 2 could move on to the upcoming Morbius film starring Jared Leto, who belongs to the same universe.

Who makes Venom 2?

As the director of the first film, Ruben Fleischer, struggled to succeed Zombieland, he was replaced by director Andy Serkis, who turned out to be an actor and was known to beat the rise of Space Wyatt and the top of Travis Knight of the Bumblebee.

“It’s happening,” Serkis wrote on Twitter. “Symbiote has found a host for me and I’m ready to go … Can’t wait!”

It happens. Symbiote has found a host from me and I’m ready to go … Can’t wait! #venom # venom2 #marvel pic.twitter.com/unCzmJOjop

– Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) 5 Aug 2019

Namely, Serkis has a lot of experience with movement techniques and / or animation techniques, which suggests that the sequel may show an even more imaginative and visually arresting role for the CGI symbiote. (Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Richardson, who was recently with Tarantino once on the Hollywood team, joins Serkis in the film.)

“It’s a fantastic franchise and I’m honored to be asked to lead it,” Serkis (via IGN) said. “It’s a very modern story and I think it will hopefully become an extraordinary piece of cinema.

Explaining that he was still in the “early stages” of assembling the film, he added: “I have very clear ideas about what I want to see visually and how we can take the characters to another dimension.”

However, much of the film’s creative direction comes from the stars and producer Hardy. “Tom is very involved with Kelly Marcel in writing a new story, so it’s very focused on taking them,” said Serkis (via / Film.)