Venice hit with a new round of intense floods weeks after the historic flood – National

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 23, 2019 at 8:13 am

The Italian lagoon city of Venice is facing a potentially more severe flood at a time when the costs of the extraordinary flood in November have not yet been settled.

Although the tide was lower than expected at 1.44 meters (4.72 feet) on Monday morning, it remains above the 1.40-meter mark, which is considered exceptional.

The recent rise is particularly difficult for the city, as it is still struck by the 1.87m high tide on November 12, the highest in over 50 years.

The Mayor of Venice said the total damage from this wave would amount to around 1 billion euros. Houses, shops and historical monuments were hit hard. The number of canceled reservations has also risen sharply among Venetian hoteliers.

"I've lived here for over 50 years and have never seen anything like it," said Toto Bergamo Rossi, director of the Venetian Heritage Foundation. "It's been more than a month now, this is a longer emergency."

Officials from the local office monitoring the tide said recent events indicate an increase in their frequency.

"It is the first time in history that the flood has peaked at 1.40 meters five times a year," said Alvise Papa, director of the Venice Center High Tides. "So far, the maximum has been twice a year."

