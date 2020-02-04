Venezuela is blocking the access of human rights researchers

CARACAS, Venezuela – An international human rights commission said on Tuesday that President Nicolás Maduro’s government had blocked its members from boarding a plane to Venezuela, where they intended to investigate alleged violations.

The rejection was largely expected because the group of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was invited by the congress of the country. The legislator and Maduro mutually regard each other as illegal.

The three members of the group posted a photo on Twitter with their boarding passes at the airport gate in Panama. They said the government of Maduro told the Panama-based Copa Airlines that they should not allow them on the flight to Caracas.

“We will continue with our goal of meeting victims on the Colombian border with Venezuela,” said Paulo Abrao, executive secretary of the committee.

The National Assembly of Venezuela, led by the opposition, had invited the group, a branch of the Organization of American States, the Washington-based body that represents more than 30 countries in the Western Hemisphere, whose leaders are among the strongest critics of Maduro.

Maduro’s foreign minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted Friday that they would be blocked.

“Venezuela has not invited or accepted an IACHR delegation visit,” Arreaza said, adding that the visit is “not authorized.”

The government of Maduro started a two-year process to leave the OAS in 2017 and said it is a United States pawn.

The OAS has joined the US and more than 50 other countries to withdraw Maduro’s recognition on the grounds that his re-election in 2018 was illegal. The recognized congress leader Juan Guaidó as acting president.

Maduro, however, manages all government mechanisms, including the army and courts, and recognizes an alternative version of the National Assembly led by a minority of associated legislators.

The corresponding press